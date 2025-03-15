Iconic WWE duo to reunite; three new champions to be crowned? 5 Surprises Tony Khan could book at AEW Dynasty 2025

AEW Dynasty 2025 will emanate from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia on April 6, 2025. A couple of high-stakes matches have been announced for the second iteration of the pay-per-view.

Swerve Strickland scripted history at Dynasty 2024 by dethroning Samoa Joe as the AEW World Champion. The Realest will have the opportunity to repeat that feat when he battles the winner of the Street Fight between Jon Moxley and Cope. The stipulation match is scheduled to take place in the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Meanwhile, the winner of the International Championship Eliminator Tournament will lock horns with the newly crowned champion, Kenny Omega, at the Philadelphia pay-per-view. While AEW has yet to reveal the full match card, fans can expect Tony Khan to pull off many swerves during this event.

In this article, let's look at five surprises that could take place at AEW Dynasty 2025:

#5. The Young Bucks could cost Kenny Omega his potential match against Ricochet

Kenny Omega is a wanted man in AEW at the moment. The Jacksonville-based promotion has announced a high-stakes International Championship Eliminator Tournament, whose winner will face The Best Bout Machine at Dynasty 2025.

Katsuyori Shibata, Speedball Mike Bailey, Mark Davis, Mark Briscoe, Hechicero, Orange Cassidy, Ricochet, and The Beast Mortos are the eight participants who have been announced for the competition. If we take a look at the lineup, Ricochet seems to have a great chance to go all the way in this tournament.

After his incredible feud with Swerve Strickland, Tony Khan will be tempted to continue The One and Only's push and pit him against Kenny Omega. Following Ricochet's win in the International Championship Eliminator Tournament, he and Omega can have a show-stealing singles encounter on April 6.

In a shocking turn of events, The Young Bucks could return during this contest to take out The Cleaner. The EVPs could sneakily blindside The God of Professional Wrestling, allowing Ricochet to secure the three count.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson could make a massive statement by targeting their former ally at Dynasty. There are some unresolved issues between the two parties that The Bucks will be eager to focus on. Meanwhile, it would be a moment of redemption for The One and Only, who came up short in his recent feud with The New Flavor.

#4. Mariah May could dethrone Mercedes Mone

Mariah May had a violent "Hollywood Ending" to her feud with Toni Storm at Revolution 2025. Despite giving everything she had, The Woman from Hell failed to take the AEW Women's World Championship off The Timeless Superstar.

The Glamour would be devastated after ending up on the losing side in her trilogy with Storm. However, May's hunger for championship gold might lead her to a different titleholder.

In the upcoming weeks, Mariah May could begin a rivalry with the reigning TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone. The Woman from Hell could launch a heinous assault on The CEO to kickstart this rivalry. The former WWE star could take up the role of a babyface in this program.

The two stars could ultimately go to war at Dynasty, where May could put an end to Mone's nearly year-long title reign. It would be the perfect direction for The Glamour after her loss against her former mentor.

The Fighting Princess is a well-established figure in the AEW women's division, and Mercedes Mone will not be affected by dropping the TBS Championship to her. It would be a blessing in disguise for The CEO, as she would finally be able to move into the main event scene.

#3. Cope and Christian Cage could reunite

At Revolution 2025, Christian Cage and Cope crossed paths yet again. As The Rated-R Superstar looked set to end Jon Moxley's reign of terror, The Patriarch appeared out of nowhere to pull the referee out of the ring.

The former TNT Champion then signed the contract for a guaranteed world title shot and got added to the bout. Captain Charisma nailed his former best friend with a Spear, but could not get a three count.

As Christian prepared to finish off Cope, The One True King trapped him in the Bulldog Choke and made him pass out. In the latest episode of Dynamite, Nick Wayne criticized his leader for his failure at Revolution 2025.

The Prodigy asked The Patriarch to apologize for letting his faction down, drawing the ire of Cage. If recent signs are to go by, Christian Cage may be headed towards a split from The Patriarchy.

During one of their early interactions in AEW, Cope told his former tag team partner that his allies would betray him once he stopped being an inspiring figure to them. The prediction could come true at AEW Dynasty, where Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian could turn their backs on the former TNT Champion.

To the delight of the Philadelphia crowd, the erstwhile Edge could emerge to rescue his former best friend. If Cope fails to defeat Jon Moxley in their upcoming Street Fight, reuniting with Christian would be a compelling direction for his character.

Captain Charisma would be overwhelmed at the sight of Cope saving him against his stablemates. The former WWE stars could then hug in the middle of the ring to confirm their long-awaited reunion.

#2. Jay White could turn heel

In the latest episode of Dynamite, Will Ospreay addressed fans following his violent Steel Cage match against Kyle Fletcher at Revolution 2025. During his promo, The Aerial Assassin expressed his desire to become the next AEW World Champion.

Interestingly, Jay White responded to Ospreay's promo during a backstage interview with Renee Paquette. The Catalyst stated that the AEW management has been protecting Ospreay from him since day one.

The Switchblade hinted at going after The Aerial Assassin if the latter attempts to capture the World Title before him. Tony Khan could give fans a treat by booking a match between the two former IWGP World Heavyweight Champions at Dynasty 2025.

At the Philadelphia pay-per-view, Will Ospreay could defeat King Switch to continue his ascent towards the AEW World Championship. Losing to The Commonwealth Kingpin might not sit well with Jay White, who could demolish the former International Champion after the match.

The Switchblade could brutalize Ospreay for handing him a crushing loss. Having been a babyface for months, White could return to his most dominant form by embracing his roots as a heel.

#1. Swerve Strickland could become the new AEW World Champion

At Revolution 2025, Swerve Strickland bested Ricochet in an excellent match to become the new number-one contender for the AEW World Championship. The Realest then attacked reigning champion Jon Moxley later in the night to close out the Los Angeles pay-per-view.

If The One True King survives Cope's challenge on next week's Dynamite, fans could expect to see a hard-hitting clash between him and Swerve at Dynasty 2025. The two stars have battled each other in singles competition only once in AEW so far.

While Jon Moxley emerged victorious in their previous encounter, Swerve Strickland could turn the tables on The Purveyor of Violence at Dynasty. The Realest could beat The One True King in front of a roaring crowd to become a two-time AEW World Champion.

It would be the perfect end to Moxley's tyrannical rule, which has been a source of chaos in AEW for the last seven months. By dropping his title to a young superstar, The Ace of AEW would fulfill his purpose of elevating the future of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

