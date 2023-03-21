If Dominik retires Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39, he should be confronted by AEW star someday

At the time of writing, the rumored match between Dominik and Rey Mysterio hasn't been confirmed yet, but with Rey being inducted into the Hall of Fame, and people believing that his son could retire him, a current AEW star should be the one to confront Dominik.

The star in question is Andrade El Idolo, who hasn't been seen in AEW since his backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara in October 2022. However, he has been very active on social media.

One of the most recent interactions featuring Andrade and Rey Mysterio revolved around the AEW star congratulating Rey on his Hall of Fame induction, before claiming that he would love to team up with him someday.

This is exactly why Andrade should confront Dominik. The AEW star respects Rey Mysterio and everything he has done for Mexican wrestling internationally. Some would even say that people like El Idolo wouldn't have the platform they have if it wasn't for the future WWE Hall of Famer.

Dominik Mysterio needs a fresh story following WrestleMania, and he won't have his dad holding his hand anymore. But if Andrade El Idolo gets his hands on him, WWE fans could be very excited.

Andrade El Idolo and Rey Mysterio had a great rivalry in WWE

Andrade El Idolo is considered one of the greatest wrestlers to come out of Mexico, especially since his feud with Rey Mysterio in 2019 and 2020.

The two men took everyone by surprise during their series of matches on Smackdown in 2019, which eventually led to them feuding over the WWE United States Championship.

Wrestle Views @TheWrestleViews I really enjoyed the Andrade vs Rey Mysterio matches from 2019



Andrade was able to hang with Mysterio, who despite all of the injuries he's sustained in his career, looked as if he hadn't lost a step when he wrestled the current AEW star.

They might be great opponents, but due to the respect that they have for one another, they might be even better as partners.

Do you think Andrade El Idolo will return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!

