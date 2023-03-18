AEW star and former WWE Superstar, Andrade El Idolo, is open to teaming up with Rey Mysterio.

Mysterio and Andrade previously faced one another back in WWE. The latter is currently signed to AEW but has been absent from television for months amid his recent injury problems.

Taking to Twitter, El Idolo congratulated Mysterio on his Hall of Fame nomination. He further expressed his desire to share the ring with him as a rival and as his tag team partner.

"I would love to learn a lot from you as a rival. But now I would like to learn from you as a TAG TEAM. #619 @reymysterio" wrote Andrade

Check out the tweet from Andrade:

Dutch Mantell spoke about Rey Mysterio's Hall of Fame induction

Speaking previously on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke about Rey Mysterio's Hall of Fame induction.

Mantell stated that Mysterio was a deserving candidate and belonged in the Hall of Fame. He said:

"Well, Mysterio, I was never around him that much. But he was kind of hurt and I was there when he brought Dominik around and Dominik was little. This was maybe eight or nine years ago and I said, 'You gonna get him in the business Rey?' and he said, 'Eh, I don't know.' I think that's a deserving inductee in Rey Mysterio."

Mantell continued:

"For all the things he has done in wrestling, I think you can have different thoughts about different people getting in but I think, he deserves to be in there,"

Mysterio is currently feuding with his son Dominik Mysterio. The veteran has found an unlikely ally in the form of Santos Escobar, whose Legado Del Fantasma faction has backed Rey in his feud against The Judgment Day.

