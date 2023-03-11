"I think that's a deserving inductee" - Wrestling veteran on Rey Mysterio being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

Rey Mysterio will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The legendary wrestler was the first confirmed inductee for this year's ceremony.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke about Mysterio being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

While he personally wasn't around Mysterio much, Mantell agrees that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is a deserving inductee into the Hall of Fame.

"Well, Mysterio, I was never around him that much. But he was kind of hurt and I was there when he brought Dominik around and Dominik was little. This was maybe eight or nine years ago and I said, 'You gonna get him in the business Rey?' and he said, 'Eh, I don't know.' I think that's a deserving inductee in Rey Mysterio," said Mantell.

Mantell continued:

"For all the things he has done in wrestling, I think you can have different thoughts about different people getting in but I think, he deserves to be in there," added Mantell. [30:10 – 31:10]

Vince Russo recently explained how WWE could book a feud between Dominik and Rey Mysterio

Vince Russo recently gave his take on the ongoing feud between The Mysterios. He also suggested how WWE could book a feud between the father-son duo.

Speaking on a previous edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said:

"[I think] What the believable should be, what would really set Rey over the edge...because it can't be something with Rey because he [Dominik] went to the house, he beat him up, he did this and the other thing. So for me, it needs to be something with the mother. Whether it's Rhea and the mother or whether it's Dominik. But bro, if you're gonna do that, you gotta establish the family now. There's nothing Dominik can do to Rey for Rey to fight him. However, if it's mama, that could set Rey over the edge. You gotta re-establish all that." [50:45 - 51:28]

It now remains to be seen if Rey Mysterio will cross paths with his son in a match at WrestleMania 39.

