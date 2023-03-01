"It needs to be something with the mother"- WWE veteran on how Triple H can book the feud between former partners (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on how to book a rivalry between Dominik and Rey Mysterio.

The 25-year-old star turned on his father at WWE Clash at the Castle to join forces with the rival team, Judgment Day. While Rey has refused to fight his son on multiple occasions, Dominik has targeted the veteran in several instances. Now, it looks like the company is building towards a match between the two at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained how he can get Rey Mysterio to fight his former tag team partner:

"[I think] What the believable should be, what would really set Rey over the edge...because it can't be something with Rey because he [Dominik] went to the house, he beat him up, he did this and the other thing. So for me, it needs to be something with the mother. Whether it's Rhea and the mother or whether it's Dominik. But bro, if you're gonna do that, you gotta establish the family now. There's nothing Dominik can do to Rey for Rey to fight him. However, if it's mama, that could set Rey over the edge. You gotta re-establish all that." [50:45 - 51:28]

Dominik Mysterio came face-to-face with Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown

Rey Mysterio's efforts to avoid facing his son have been in vain, as the 25-year-old has attacked his former tag team partner on multiple occasions. The Judgment Day member even showed up at Rey's house on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve and spoiled his parents' Valentine's Day as well.

However, Rey has maintained his stance of not fighting his son. Dominik even showed up on SmackDown last week, where he tried to provoke his father.

Jay Carson @FreeWrestleMind



“That’s IT… That’s your guy? That’s him??” - Dominik Mysterio



#SmackDown “YOU WANT ME TO PUNCH YOU” - Rey Mysterio“That’s IT… That’s your guy? That’s him??” - Dominik Mysterio “YOU WANT ME TO PUNCH YOU” - Rey Mysterio “That’s IT… That’s your guy? That’s him??” - Dominik Mysterio#SmackDown https://t.co/1X413raPru

With WWE reportedly planning a match between the two at WrestleMania 39, things could change in the coming weeks. Fans have been eagerly waiting for Rey Mysterio to finally snap at Dominik.

