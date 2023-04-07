If Drew McIntyre shows up at AEW: All In, there's only one man who should confront him

The wrestling world is abuzz with rumors of Drew McIntyre's possible appearance at AEW: All In. If the Scottish superstar indeed shows up, there's one man who should be waiting to confront him - PAC, the former All-Atlantic Champion.

PAC has had a successful run in AEW and has proven to be one of the promotion's top performers. But the Englishman has a history with McIntyre. The two faced off in the British indie circuit earlier in their careers, making it an even more exciting prospect for fans in London to see them go head-to-head again.

According to reports, Drew McIntyre's contract with WWE is nearing its end, and the negotiations for a new deal have not been successful so far. This means the wrestler could be looking at opportunities outside the company soon.

If The Scottish Warrior makes his way to AEW and debuts at All In in London, a match against PAC would be the perfect way to give fans an unforgettable experience. With both wrestlers being top-tier performers, the match will undoubtedly be a show-stealer and a highlight of the event.

Wrestling Banana 🍌 @WrestleBanana Tony Khan announces ALL IN for London in August. Drew Mcintyre's contract ends in July and he's not renewing.



Y'all seeing the vision? Tony Khan announces ALL IN for London in August. Drew Mcintyre's contract ends in July and he's not renewing.Y'all seeing the vision? https://t.co/W7BVkheWc7

Moreover, Drew McIntyre and PAC have a massive fan following in the United Kingdom.

With McIntyre hailing from Scotland and PAC being from England, their showdown would be nothing short of a dream match for British wrestling fans.

Drew McIntyre's post-WrestleMania tweet sparks rumors of departure from WWE

Following his challenging match for the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus and Gunther at WrestleMania, the Scottish Warrior's post-match tweet has sparked rumors that he may be leaving WWE soon.

The tweet included a "waving" emoji, which many fans interpreted as a hint that he might be saying goodbye to WWE.

Check out the tweet below:

The situation has left fans wondering whether they will see the Scottish wrestler in WWE again or if he is set to explore new opportunities outside of the company.

Would you like to see Drew McIntyre face PAC in his AEW debut match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes