Is AEW Grand Slam Australia a PPV event? All you need to know about the upcoming showdown 

AEW Grand Slam Australia will take place next Saturday, February 15, at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre. After some initial confusion about the show, here are the details you need to know.

The show will not have a pay-per-view format, contrary to the initial belief. It will only be a two-hour show, similar to Collision. The airing will not be in the usual time slot for their Saturday shows, as the NBA All-Star Weekend will also take place. Grand Slam is set to air live at 10:30 ET, right after the NBA's All-Star festivities that night. This is subject to change.

The show will also be delayed by 20 hours. The live show in Australia is scheduled for Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET. Tony Khan recently stated that the plan was always to run a TV event instead of a pay-per-view. He hoped to use NBA All-Star Weekend's lead-in to their advantage.

AEW Grand Slam: Australia has officially announced five matches. Although this is a much smaller number than a pay-per-view, they are all of that caliber. Considering this will be deemed a special episode of their weekly programming, several segments and appearances may also be announced for the show.

Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:

Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher

Brisbane Brawl: Cope & Jay White vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli of the Death Riders

AEW Women's World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Toni Storm

TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Harley Cameron

AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Buddy Matthews

When is AEW's next pay-per-view?

The last pay-per-view that the promotion held was Worlds End in December. Wrestle Dynasty followed a month later but was a crossover show featuring several companies. The company has been focused on its weekly programming and some special episodes now and then.

Next on their yearly calendar is AEW Revolution, scheduled for March 9 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Last year's edition of the pay-per-view was memorable because it featured the retirement of Sting.

There hasn't been much movement yet leading up to this year's show since the promotion has focused on Grand Slam: Australia. The only hint has been a possible Jon Moxley vs. Cope (fka Adam Copeland) match. The Rated-R Superstar issued the challenge, but it was declined.

With almost a month until the pay-per-view and the two scheduled for a Brisbane Brawl tag team match next week, this could lead to tensions heating up and Mox eventually giving in.

