  Adam Copeland (fka Edge) makes a huge announcement on his immediate plans in AEW

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) makes a huge announcement on his immediate plans in AEW

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Feb 02, 2025 02:07 GMT
Adam Copeland is a WWE Hall of Famer who is now signed to AEW
Adam Copeland is a WWE Hall of Famer who is now signed to AEW [Photo courtesy: AEW's official website]

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) revealed his next big goal in AEW moments ago on Collision. It seems that The Rated-R Superstar has his sights set on Jon Moxley's World Championship.

Cope has been the biggest thorn in the side of Moxley and the Death Riders following his return to the promotion at Worlds End in December 2024. He has consistently attempted to derail their plans and loosen their stranglehold on the company. Now, the legend has seemingly made up his mind to dethrone The One True King.

Moments ago on Collision, Cope appeared in a recorded promo as he talked about Jon Moxley's recent actions. For those unaware, the Death Riders shockingly took out Rock 'n' Roll Express. The WWE Hall of Famer was irate at the disrespect the group had shown to everyone in the business, including some of the veterans.

Adam Copeland has now taken it upon himself to make Moxley pay, as he issued a challenge for an AEW World Title match at Revolution next month.

"So here it is Moxley, for the first-time-ever one-on-one. March 9th, Los Angeles, Revolution, Cope vs. Mox for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. Step up and accept it kid." [2:07 - 2:26]

It remains to be seen whether Jon Moxley ends up accepting the challenge, as this can also be his chance to take out Adam Copeland for good.

Edited by Pratik Singh
