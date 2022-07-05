Is AEW star Andrade El Idolo potentially teasing a new member of his faction?

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has gotten the wrestling world talking as he has potentially revealed that there could be a new member coming to his faction, La Faccion Ingobernable.

Translated to "The Ungovernable Faction," the group consists of Andrade, his assistant Jose and former ROH World Champion Rush,. The latter made his first AEW appearance at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2022.

The group recently attended a photoshoot for some promo material, which was then posted to their social media. However, many have spotted an extra person lurking at the edge of certain photos.

translated on Google Translate: "It's time to start the game! it's time to start the game. LF UNGOVERNABLE IS BACK @rushtoroblanco @JoseAssistant @AEW" said Andrade El Idolo.

Sitting next to Rush at the end of the photo is a fourth man in a red/maroon suit. While nothing has been confirmed yet, the former ROH World Champion continued to stir up some speculation when he posted a picture that also contained a glimpse of the maroon suit.

Who could this mystery man possibly be? Stay tuned to AEW TV to see what happens with La Faccion Ingobernable.

What are the origins Andrade El Idolo's new group?

While AEW fans might be used to seeing Andrade El Idolo surrounded by his Family Office as of late, La Faccion Ingobernable is his original group. The faction has had a bigger impact on the wrestling business than you might think.

The origins of the group date back to 2014, when the two men were wrestling in CMLL. They were joined by the likes of La Mascara, NJPW star Tetsuya Naito and former WWE superstar Mark Jindrak, who had renamed himself Marco Corleone.

The group lasted for a few years in CMLL before Rush and stablemate La Bestia del Ring left the promotion in 2019 as Rush had signed a contract with ROH. From there, he would wrestle for both ROH and AAA, and thus La Faccion Ingobernable was born.

Since the birth of the new "ungovernable faction," the group has welcomed the likes of Rush's own brother Dragon Lee, WCW legend Konnan and former WWE stars Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux, among others.

Could any of these names be joining Andrade El Idolo and Rush in AEW? Only time will tell.

Please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far