Is former WWE star Big Cass going to AEW?

William Morrissey started on a tag team with Enzo Amore (Eric Arndt) on WWE NXT and was renamed Big Cass upon entering the main roster. During their entrances, they always proclaimed that they were "a certified G, a bonafide stud and 7-foot-tall (Cass)" and that "you can't teach that."

Cass and Amore unsuccessfully challenged for the NXT Tag Team Championship and RAW Tag Team Championship. On the RAW after Extreme Rules 2017, Cass was identified as the assailant behind Amore's attacks, kickstarting their rivalry.

Their feud culminated at Summerslam that year when Cass defeated the Big Show, with Amore locked inside a shark cage up above. The former was sent to SmackDown in the 2018 Superstar Shake-up and feuded with the likes of Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe.

However, WWE released Cass on June 19, 2018, due to personal conduct and public intoxication issues. He currently wrestles as W. Morrissey on IMPACT Wrestling after debuting at the Rebellion pay-per-view on April 25, 2021.

After Wardlow's win against Lance Archer on the latest episode of Dynamite, MJF and Shawn Spears had a backstage promo. The Salt of The Earth called someone on the phone, offering a boatload of money to wrestle Mr. Mayhem.

MJF proceeded to say that Wardlow will face someone who is "smarter, taller, and stronger" and that "he can't teach that," seemingly hinting at a certain catchphrase.

With that in mind, is Big Cass (now W. Morrissey) going to AEW?

Given how things transpired earlier, he might be, considering MJF hinted at Cass' catchphrase from WWE. Also, as mentioned in the promo, Big Cass (6'8) is indeed five inches taller than Wardlow (6'3).

Where did W. Morrissey (Big Cass) go after his WWE release?

After his WWE release, Big Cass wrestled in different promotions like Tommy Dreamer's House of Hardcore and Northeast Wrestling between 2018 and 2019. He went by names such as Big Cazz, Big C, Big Ca$$, and CaZXL.

A few years later, Cass appeared at Rebellion 2021 as a replacement for Eric Young in Violent by Design (Deaner, Joe Doering, and Rhino). The now W. Morrissey pinned Willie Mack to beat the team of the latter, Eddie Edwards, James Storm, and Chris Sabin, in an eight-man tag match. Morrissey defeated Rich Swann at Against All Odds on June 12, 2021.

Morrissey then started feuding with IMPACT World Champion Moose. They faced each other at Hard to Kill and February 19th No Surrender events. During the latter show's build-up, the former WWE star became a babyface.

On the April 21 episode of IMPACT, Morrissey saved Tony Mamaluke and Little Guido during a segment where Matt Cardona was defending his Digital Media Championship. He punished the champ by chokeslamming him through a table with the help of Jordynn Grace.

With what transpired earlier in Dynamite, hints might be signaling at Cass' AEW debut. However, it remains to be seen if he will indeed face Wardlow or if it was all just a ruse.

