Is Mariah May quietly retiring amid her uncertain AEW future? 

AEW star Mariah May had an incredible 2024, which saw her feud with Toni Storm. She is a former AEW Women's World Champion, and her reign was quite memorable. Furthermore, she won this title at All In 2024. This pay-per-view took place in the iconic Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Mariah May has not wrestled since she lost the AEW Women's World Title Hollywood Ending match against longtime rival Toni Storm at Revolution 2025. There are strong speculations that she is leaving the Jacksonville-based company this year and is WWE-bound. Interestingly, she made a small appearance on Thunder Rosa's latest vlog.

During this appearance, she unexpectedly announced that she is "retiring".

"Mariah May. Retiring," said The Glamour.

The Woman from Hell's statement has got many fans worried. Aged just 26, her future seems bright. If she hangs up her boots at this point in her career, it will be a huge loss to the professional wrestling industry. Fortunately, she was just making a joke. From her tone in the above video, it can easily be understood that she was not serious about quitting the business. After all, her career has just begun.

Mariah May on her acting endeavours

In a 2024 interview with Niko Exxtra, May revealed that she would love to star in a film or a show someday. Furthermore, she said that if she had to take a break from wrestling because of this, AEW wouldn't be affected because they have a supremely talented roster.

"If I ever did want to do a TV show or a film or anything like that, [Tony Khan] will allow you to do those things. We have such a stacked division that, I mean, if I went, it would be a great loss, but it’s like, okay, let’s give another girl a chance to make a name for herself so I can come back to something," she said. [H/T Inside the Ropes]

Mariah May hails from London, England. She made her wrestling debut in 2019.

