Toni Storm allegedly directed a line at WWE in response to recent cuts on AEW TV

AEW star Toni Storm is currently one of the most popular professional wrestlers in the world. She is the reigning AEW Women's World Champion and perhaps portrays the most fascinating gimmick across North America. From 2017 to 2021, she was signed to WWE, where she held the now-defunct NXT UK Women's Championship once.

Last week on Collision, the Timeless star locked horns locked horns with Lady Frost in a Women's World Title Eliminator. The 29-year-old was victorious, and after the showdown, she delivered a wholesome promo about inclusivity and the joy of belonging to the LGBTQ community.

"One thing I know is for sure, I will be ready, I will be sweaty, I am here and I’m queer and I will always be Timeless!, said Storm. [H/T The Pink News]

Interestingly, according to Wrestling News Observer, the above promo was a response to the large number of openly gay women released by WWE over the months. The Stamford-based company has gotten rid of popular names such as Sonya Deville, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, and more. This decision has raised many eyebrows, with many fans accusing the sports juggernaut of exclusivity and bigotry.

AEW star Jeff Jarrett on recent WWE releases

On a recent episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, AEW star Jeff Jarrett spoke on the subject of recent WWE cuts. He asked the former WWE stars not to give up on their dreams and challenged them to bounce back from this massive setback.

"It can be an incredible opportunity to take your career both in and out of the ring. Who knows, this may open doors to get into any new walk of life. I kinda challenge them. What a great opportunity you have!" he said.

Jeff Jarrett is a WWE Hall of Famer and has held the WCW World Heavyweight Championship four times.

