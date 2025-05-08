AEW star says released WWE talents have a great opportunity: "I kinda challenge them"

Last week, WWE released several names from the company. Wrestlers such as Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Cora Jade, and more were let go. While some of these releases were expected, others caught fans off guard.

Ad

Being released by the North American sports entertainment juggernaut is often disastrous for wrestlers. While some still manage to make a name for themselves, others simply fade into oblivion. On a recent episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the AEW legend spoke about the subject.

Interestingly, Jeff Jarrett motivated the released names to find success in other ventures. Furthermore, he advised them not to sulk and challenged them to find improved versions of themselves.

Ad

Trending

"Every one of these folks, they can either get up on the pity pot and sit there and sulk and say 'Why me?' 'Why'd this happen,' and just come up with a thousand reasons why. It wasn't your fault that but that's not going to change anything."

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Double J explained how the released talents had a great opportunity to bounce back.

Ad

"Nonetheless, you're gonna have to you know, take the ball and run with it. It's truly up to them. It can be an incredible opportunity to take your career both in and out of the ring. Who knows, this may open doors to get into any new walk of life. I kinda challenge them. What a great opportunity you have!" [From 1:10 to 2:11]

Ad

Ad

Bill Apter thinks WWE will bring back Braun Strowman

Bill Apter has been working in the pro wrestling industry for decades. On the WrestleVotes Q&A podcast, Apter recently speculated that WWE might contact Braun Strowman to rejoin the company in a few months.

"I heard that it was not an angry break, and if they call him six months or a year down the road, ‘We need you for three or four months,’ he’d be willing to do it again,” said Apter.

Ad

Ad

Braun Strowman is a former WWE Universal Champion and a former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit My World with Jeff Jarrett and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More