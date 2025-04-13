WWE removes former Universal Champion from history

WWE continues to steer clear of a former Universal Champion. However, the Triple H-led company's recent decision will stir up a conversation in the wrestling world.

In a shocking update, Brock Lesnar was removed from WrestleMania history. The Beast Incarnate has remained off TV since he was alluded to in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon a few years ago. Now that he has been officially identified in an amended federal lawsuit, the chances of him returning to the squared circle are slim to none at the time of writing.

He is all set to miss WrestleMania for the second time in a row. Yesterday, WWE took to its official X (formerly Twitter) handle to share a video montage of Roman Reigns' all nine WrestleMania main events. Reigns and Lesnar headlined The Showcase of the Immortals three times (31, 34, and 38) during their storied rivalry.

Interestingly, The Beast Incarnate was nowhere to be seen in the clip shared online. WWE showed all of Reigns' WrestleMania main event opponents, except for Lesnar.

You can check out the post below:

His latest snub came as a surprise to many since he was recently namedropped by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on SmackDown last night.

Has Brock Lesnar retired from WWE in-ring competition?

There is a chance Brock Lesnar may have quietly hung up his boots.

In a recent conversation with a fan, he allegedly claimed that he had retired from in-ring competition and that he won't be back anytime soon. Of course, fans should take it with a pinch of salt. There's no official word from him or the company that can attest to his retirement rumors.

Lesnar was last seen on TV at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. The Beast Incarnate shook hands with The American Nightmare and hugged him post-match as a mark of respect.

Will he return for one final run? Or have fans seen the last of him in a ring? Only time will tell.

