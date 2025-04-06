  • home icon
Brock Lesnar allegedly makes a final decision on his WWE future

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Apr 06, 2025 00:55 GMT
Brock Lesnar (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Brock Lesnar (Image credit: wwe.com)

Brock Lesnar's future as an in-ring performer remains in the air due to pending legal clearance from WWE. It looks like The Beast Incarnate has already made up his mind about his future with the Stamford-based promotion.

Lesnar hasn't been seen in WWE or any wrestling capacity since SummerSlam 2023. He was seemingly removed from all creative plans immediately after he was alluded to in the ongoing lawsuit by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon and WWE.

The 47-year-old former UFC star wasn't officially identified in the lawsuit until February 2025. Brock Lesnar hasn't stayed away from prying eyes despite finding himself in hot water. In fact, he has been pictured with many fans at non-wrestling events, which is surprising since he is known to be a private man.

He recently gave some fans a glimmer of hope for his comeback when he allegedly gave a cagey response on his return, saying, 'We'll see.'

The wrestling world shouldn't get their hopes too high, especially after an Instagram user shared first-hand knowledge of Brock Lesnar's future.

Recently, a fan claimed to have interacted with The Beast Incarnate. Upon being asked if he would return, Lesnar allegedly revealed that he had retired from in-ring competition and wouldn't be back in the global juggernaut anytime soon.

Readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt since Brock Lesnar has yet to comment in an official capacity. Regardless, his legal battle has hampered his chances of doing business with the Triple H-led company again.

Will Brock Lesnar return to WWE to face Gunther before riding off into the sunset?

Gunther sees The Beast Incarnate as his 'final boss' (no pun intended) and has been vocal about sharing the ring with him. The two even came face-to-face during the 2023 Royal Rumble and were rumored to have a match at WrestleMania 40.

The match never materialized due to obvious reasons. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said Lesnar would have been a better opponent for Gunther than Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. Russo, however, didn't think WWE needed The Beast anymore since it was making a boatload of money without him.

"It is, 1000% but again, they are making money hand over fist. So what do they need Brock Lesnar for right now? They are making a cra*load of money right now. I agree with you on that booking-wise, I'm talking about dollars and cents."
The Beast vs. The Ring General has money written all over it, but the chances of it happening are slim to none as of this writing.

Edited by Pratik Singh
