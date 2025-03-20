Brock Lesnar FINALLY breaks silence; has two-word message about his WWE future - Reports

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE programming for nearly two years, during which neither party has really explained his absence. While The Beast Incarnate had so far not made any comments on the situation, he has now broken his silence with a two-word message, if a recent report is to be believed.

Ad

Lesnar was last seen in action at SummerSlam 2023 where he lost to Cody Rhodes. While he was slated to return to action at Royal Rumble 2024, the former Universal Champion was seemingly alluded to in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, which led to the company distancing itself from both individuals. Furthermore, Brock was seemingly mentioned in an update in the lawsuit, which has further diminished the chances of his return.

Brock Lesnar is a private man and is not often seen giving interviews or making appearances on podcasts. However, Ringside News has claimed that he was spotted earlier this week at a steakhouse in Austin, Texas where one of their correspondents approached him and asked if he was coming back to WWE. As per the report, The Beast Incarnate gave a vague two-word answer: “We’ll see.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Dutch Mantell does not see Brock Lesnar returning to WWE

Brock Lesnar has stayed off the wrestling radar for the last 18 months, with his return seemingly dependent on getting cleared by WWE's legal team.

While The Beast Incarnate is likely still under a contract with the global juggernaut, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell does not see much chance of him returning to the squared circle.

Ad

"I think they're going to try to ease him in slowly if he comes back, and who knows, he may not even want to come back. He may still be getting paid for all we know. So if he's getting paid, what would be the purpose of him coming back anyway," Mantell said.

Expand Tweet

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in WWE. However, the Stamford-based company has shown under the new regime that they are ready to distance themselves from negativity. Hence, as things stand, the chances of The Beast Incarnate's return would appear to be minimal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback