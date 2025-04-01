WWE star Brock Lesnar resurfaces

WWE star Brock Lesnar hasn't remained out of the public eye after being officially named in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon and company. The Beast Incarnate recently made a rare public appearance amid a TV absence.

Lesnar's future with the Stamford-based promotion looks grim. However, The Beast Incarnate isn't completely ruling out a comeback. He allegedly said, 'We'll see' when asked about his potential return in the future.

Earlier today, a photo of Brock Lesnar from a recent comedy show surfaced on social media.

Has the WWE Universe seen the last of Brock Lesnar in the ring?

Brock Lesnar has been off TV since SummerSlam 2023 and hasn't been factored into WWE's creative plans ever since. He put Cody Rhodes over in his last match to culminate their rivalry.

The former Universal Champion, at 47, has nothing left to prove inside the ring and has accomplished almost everything the company had to offer.

Speaking on his Story Time podcast, former wrestling manager Dutch Mantell said Brock Lesnar has no purpose in returning if he keeps getting paid to sit at home.

"I think they're going to try to ease him in slowly if he comes back, and who knows, he may not even want to come back. He may still be getting paid for all we know. So if he's getting paid, what would be the purpose of him coming back anyway," Mantell said.

Lesnar is all but confirmed to miss his second WrestleMania in a row. Whether or not The Beast Incarnate will wrestle again remains to be seen, but he continues to get namedropped on television every now and then.

This has given some fans a glimmer of hope that he will be back for one last run in the near future.

