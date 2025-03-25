Roman Reigns, CM Punk, & Seth Rollins to be destroyed by WWE legend in scenario suggested by veteran; massive return at WrestleMania

A massive WWE Superstar has been absent from in-ring competition for over a year. Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman recently suggested a scenario where that star would return to destroy Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk at WrestleMania.

The OTC, The Visionary, and The Second City Saint have a long history. The three superstars are now scheduled to square off in a Triple Threat Match at this year's WrestleMania. While Paul Heyman remains Reigns' Wiseman, Punk has been teasing getting the services of his former manager. Meanwhile, some fans and experts have discussed the possibility of Heyman betraying both Reigns and Punk to side with Rollins at the Show of Shows.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, The Coach proposed another scenario where Brock Lesnar would return to take out all three competitors in the Triple Threat Match before leaving with his former advocate Paul Heyman. The Beast Incarnate last competed in August 2023 when he lost to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam:

"To me, to really make this pay off, I wanna see Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania come in and absolutely shred this entire threesome and leave them all laying and Paul Heyman leaves with Brock. That's what I wanna see," he said. [1:03:00 - 1:03:16]

Ex-WWE star thinks Paul Heyman will betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Paul Heyman has been Roman Reigns' Wiseman for almost five years. Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer recently disclosed on the Busted Open podcast that he is convinced The Wiseman would play a decisive role in the upcoming Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania.

The ECW legend predicted that the WWE Hall of Famer would betray his Tribal Chief to side with his former client, CM Punk:

"I think Paul Heyman is going to decide the finish if this is the match. … This whole thing with Punk and Paul, at the end of the day, Punk is more of a full-timer than Roman. I don't know if Paul would go to his friend as opposed to his money train, because also the money train may be, in Paul's mind, not producing as much money. That's always Paul's bottom line. I'm talking [strictly about] the character," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]

It will be interesting to see where Heyman's loyalty lies heading into the Showcase of the Immortals.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

