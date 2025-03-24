Paul Heyman is betraying Roman Reigns at WrestleMania for one reason, says legend; sends clarification

A legend has spoken about the current issues surrounding Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns, especially after the recent SmackDown, which stirred up further controversy. He's made a clarification.

Paul Heyman and CM Punk appear to be connected, heading into WrestleMania. Roman Reigns' Wise Man owes Punk a "favor", and it is one that he is yet to repay. However, with the Straight Edge Superstar winking at him on SmackDown, and saying that Heyman handed Reigns to him on a silver platter, fans are saying that he might be betraying The Tribal Chief. Tommy Dreamer has spoken on it.

At WrestleMania, Roman Reigns will face CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match. However, he may not have Heyman's full support. Tommy Dreamer talked about it on Busted Open Radio. He said that he felt that Paul Heyman would be the one to decide the finish of the match and that he would be siding with CM Punk for one reason only - Punk was a full-timer while Reigns was not. He said that the OTC may not be producing "as much money" as Punk would. He then went on to clarify that he only meant Heyman as a character.

“I think Paul Heyman is going to decide the finish if this is the match. … This whole thing with Punk and Paul, at the end of the day, Punk is more of a full-timer than Roman. I don’t know if Paul would go to his friend as opposed to his money train, because also the money train may be, in Paul’s mind, not producing as much money. That’s always Paul’s bottom line. I’m talking [strictly about] the character.” (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

Triple H has made Roman Reigns w/ Paul Heyman vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk official for WrestleMania

While Heyman's decision is up for debate, it remains to be seen what will happen. The Wise Man clearly holds a lot of power going into this match, and he has never shown any hesitation in supporting Reigns.

If Tommy Dreamer's opinion is true and he betrayed Reigns, it would be one of the biggest heel turns in recent times, given that the Tribal Chief is now a babyface.

Triple H has made the match official, announcing it after SmackDown.

