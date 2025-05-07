  • home icon
Braun Strowman shares surprising new focus following WWE release

By Ankit Verma
Modified May 07, 2025 22:09 GMT
Braun Strowman (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
Braun Strowman (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)

Braun Strowman is focused on getting into better shape following his WWE release. The Monster of All Monsters was let go by the Stamford-based company last week.

The 41-year-old's departure from the wrestling promotion was very surprising, considering he was in the WWE United States Championship picture last month. He was involved in a highly entertaining feud with The Bloodline, especially Jacob Fatu.

Braun Strowman recently took to his Instagram account to post a video of himself posing in front of a mirror. In the caption, the former Universal Champion noted that it was the first day of his 16-week challenge. He looks determined to work on his body during his time away from the squared circle.

"Day one of a 16 week program. You mother Fu@kers aint seen nothing yet!!!!! @quentin.berghmans it’s time coach!!!" he wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

WWE Hall of Famer offers interesting advice for Braun Strowman

WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield suggests what Braun Strowman should do after departing from the company for the second time. The former member of The Wyatt Family was also released from the company in 2021, only to make a return the following year.

During a recent appearance on the Something to Wrestle podcast, the veteran stated that Strowman should follow in Omos' footsteps, go to Japan, and reinvent himself. JBL added that Strowman had a great work ethic and respected the latter.

"I'd love to see him do what Omos did," JBL said. "I'd love to see him go to Japan. Omos went over there and stayed in the dojo. He was so tall they had to put him in a hotel. He couldn't even stay in the dojo... I don't know what's gonna come of it, but that's what you wanna see people do... He's [Braun Strowman] made a lot of money in this business. A lot of it has to do with the way he looks, but the way he looks also shows you his work ethic. He works incredibly hard to have that body that he has. I have a lot of respect for Braun. I think he's a smart guy, too. I'd love to see him go out there and try and reinvent himself," he said. [From 23:28 onward]
You can check out JBL's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

Only time will tell if Braun Strowman makes his way back to WWE one more time.

