Legend tells Braun Strowman what to do next after leaving WWE

Braun Strowman was one of many wrestlers to be released by WWE on May 2. In a recent podcast episode, WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) advised The Monster of All Monsters on what he should do next.

Strowman is among the most imposing big men in WWE history. The six-foot-eight star initially worked for the company between 2013 and 2021 before returning in 2022 shortly after Triple H became the main roster's creative figurehead.

JBL said on the Something to Wrestle podcast that Strowman should follow in the footsteps of his former in-ring rival Omos. The seven-foot-three giant still works for WWE but has not appeared on television for several months. In January, he wrestled for Japanese company Pro Wrestling NOAH as part of a cross-promotional agreement.

"I'd love to see him do what Omos did," JBL said. "I'd love to see him go to Japan. Omos went over there and stayed in the dojo. He was so tall they had to put him in a hotel. He couldn't even stay in the dojo. I just saw Omos at a convention and told him how proud I was of him. I don't know what's gonna come of it, but that's what you wanna see people do." [23:28 – 23:48]

Omos won the GHC Tag Team Championship with Jack Morris during his short NOAH stint. He competed in seven matches for the promotion before returning to America.

JBL wants Braun Strowman to reinvent himself

After his first WWE exit in 2021, Braun Strowman mostly wrestled for the Control Your Narrative (CYN) promotion he co-founded with EC3.

Moving forward, JBL hopes Braun Strowman explores more opportunities in the wrestling industry by working around the world:

"He's made a lot of money in this business. A lot of it has to do with the way he looks, but the way he looks also shows you his work ethic. He works incredibly hard to have that body that he has. I have a lot of respect for Braun. I think he's a smart guy too. I'd love to see him go out there and try and reinvent himself." [25:11 – 25:29]

JBL also addressed fans who blamed WWE President Nick Khan and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H for the recent releases.

