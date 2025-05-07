  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H is not to blame for controversial WWE decision, JBL says

Triple H is not to blame for controversial WWE decision, JBL says

By Danny Hart
Modified May 07, 2025 15:02 GMT
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H [Image Credit: wwe.com]
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H [Image credit: wwe.com]

Triple H has overseen WWE's main roster creative direction since replacing Vince McMahon in 2022. The Game recently received criticism following the company's decision to let several wrestlers leave. However, WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) thinks some fans' reactions were unfair.

Ad

On May 2, news broke that Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, and Shayna Baszler had been let go. Many NXT stars also departed, including Cora Jade and Gigi Dolin.

JBL said on the Something to Wrestle podcast that fans should not blame Triple H for the latest roster cuts. He also defended WWE President Nick Khan.

"The hate that I've seen on the internet, though, I think is misguided, as far as Hunter [Triple H] and Nick," JBL said. "I mean, it's bulls**t. This is a business, and when you get older and you have contracts that are high, you've got a 90-day out on most of these contracts. I don't know what's in the contracts today. There's a confidentiality clause. I know the contracts used to be that way. I assume they're still the same way." [11:23 – 11:44]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

JBL wrestled for WWE between 1995 and 2009. In the same podcast episode, the wrestling legend revealed he almost lost his job after someone complained about his Clothesline from Hell in the 1990s.

JBL on Nick Khan and Triple H's tough business decisions

WWE's higher-ups often come under scrutiny when popular wrestlers are released or their contracts are not renewed.

Ad

While JBL understands fans' frustrations, he thinks departures are inevitable when WWE produces new up-and-coming talents every year:

"You see this in every single sport. You see this in entertainment. You see this everywhere. A person gets old, and they end up either getting retired or somebody tells them to step aside." [11:58 – 12:08]

In a separate episode, JBL named a former WWE Champion as the best wrestler in the world today.

Ad

Please credit Something to Wrestle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

About the author
Danny Hart

Danny Hart

Twitter icon

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications