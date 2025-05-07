Triple H is not to blame for controversial WWE decision, JBL says

Triple H has overseen WWE's main roster creative direction since replacing Vince McMahon in 2022. The Game recently received criticism following the company's decision to let several wrestlers leave. However, WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) thinks some fans' reactions were unfair.

On May 2, news broke that Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, and Shayna Baszler had been let go. Many NXT stars also departed, including Cora Jade and Gigi Dolin.

JBL said on the Something to Wrestle podcast that fans should not blame Triple H for the latest roster cuts. He also defended WWE President Nick Khan.

"The hate that I've seen on the internet, though, I think is misguided, as far as Hunter [Triple H] and Nick," JBL said. "I mean, it's bulls**t. This is a business, and when you get older and you have contracts that are high, you've got a 90-day out on most of these contracts. I don't know what's in the contracts today. There's a confidentiality clause. I know the contracts used to be that way. I assume they're still the same way." [11:23 – 11:44]

JBL wrestled for WWE between 1995 and 2009. In the same podcast episode, the wrestling legend revealed he almost lost his job after someone complained about his Clothesline from Hell in the 1990s.

JBL on Nick Khan and Triple H's tough business decisions

WWE's higher-ups often come under scrutiny when popular wrestlers are released or their contracts are not renewed.

While JBL understands fans' frustrations, he thinks departures are inevitable when WWE produces new up-and-coming talents every year:

"You see this in every single sport. You see this in entertainment. You see this everywhere. A person gets old, and they end up either getting retired or somebody tells them to step aside." [11:58 – 12:08]

In a separate episode, JBL named a former WWE Champion as the best wrestler in the world today.

