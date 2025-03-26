Alberto Del Rio is the best wrestler in the world today, WWE legend says

Alberto Del Rio, aka Alberto El Patron, defeated El Hijo del Vikingo to retain the AAA Mega Championship on March 22. In a recent podcast episode, WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) claimed the Mexican is the world's best wrestler.

Del Rio worked for WWE between 2009 and 2016. The 47-year-old held several titles during that time, including the WWE Championship twice and the World Heavyweight Championship twice.

JBL interfered in Del Rio's title match in Mexico City to help the former WWE star secure the victory. Discussing his latest AAA appearance, the legendary wrestler made a bold claim on the Something to Wrestle podcast.

"That last match they had with Del Rio, goes by El Patron now, was just outstanding," JBL said. "I think that Alberto El Patron is the best wrestler in the world today. Not in Mexico, not heel, best wrestler in the world today. I've been in the business 30-something years. I've seen them all, I've wrestled them all. I called most of his matches in WWE." [1:51 – 2:16]

Alberto Del Rio feuded with some of wrestling's biggest names in WWE, including CM Punk, John Cena, and Randy Orton. One of his biggest career accomplishments came in 2011 when he won the Royal Rumble match.

JBL explains why Alberto Del Rio is an all-time great

In the mid-1990s, JBL began making his name in WWE when Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker were two of the company's top stars.

Three decades later, the former WWE Champion believes Alberto Del Rio's name deserves to be mentioned among those legends.

"I don't know when I've ever seen anybody more on top," JBL continued. "I say never. Shawn Michaels. The greats are great. 'Taker. Guys like that are great. I've never seen anybody better [than Alberto Del Rio]. He's a ring general like you wouldn't believe, and he is absolutely on top of his game. You've got to see him wrestle. He's that freaking good right now." [2:18 – 2:37]

JBL added that Del Rio's match with El Hijo del Vikingo is one of the best he has seen this decade.

