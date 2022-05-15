Has Thunder Rosa's AEW Women's World Champion reign fallen flat?

When AEW christened Thunder Rosa as its new women's world champion, it was a long time coming for much of the audience. The Mexican performer is highly respected by fans and is viewed as the heir apparent in the division.

However, the AEW title also came with some pretty big shoes to fill. Her predecessor, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, is one of the most charismatic performers in the promotion and was the standard-bearer for the company. Baker is essentially the face of the women's roster, but Rosa came on strong in terms of her appeal and wrestling ability.

People in the arenas basically willed Rosa to this level. Their reaction to her helped springboard the star past some of her contemporaries in terms of the pecking order.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Our matches were definitely more physical in terms of female wrestling.



We pushed a lot of boundaries that I don’t think people were used to seeing”



- Thunder Rosa on her matches with Britt Baker

(via Under The Ring) “Our matches were definitely more physical in terms of female wrestling. We pushed a lot of boundaries that I don’t think people were used to seeing”- Thunder Rosa on her matches with Britt Baker(via Under The Ring) https://t.co/uDkTZqL4zN

It was time for a change, and at St. Patrick's Day Slam, she defeated the good doctor in a steel cage match to grab the gold. The crowd cheered wildly, and it was as if the luchdora had finally fulfilled her destiny—a storybook finish to her chase for the championship.

However, since winning the AEW Women's World Championship, Thunder Rosa has not built on that success

Rosa has held the belt since March yet has only one title defense since then. She defeated Nyla Rose at Battle of the Belts to hold on to her title. Other than that? She's mostly been missing in action in terms of AEW programming.

Sadly, this is starting to look more and more like the juice wasn't worth the squeeze. Thunder Rosa being the hungry contender who was chasing the champion, turned out to be a much better story than her title reign has. Which can be pretty common in the wrestling world - particularly the first time around in a new organization.

The champ will put the gold on the line later this month against the very capable Serena Deeb at Double or Nothing, but it's doubtful that there will be a switch there.

Deeb is a tremendous wrestler but suffers some of the same deficiencies that Thunder Rosa does: Her great ring work doesn't always translate to a microphone. She's not exactly a great option as a long-term replacement.

AEW could possibly go back to Baker as its Women's Champion or just continue to elevate Jade Cargill until she assumes the role. Or, a resurgent Ruby Soho could possibly get a run with the title.

No matter what the scenario is, it may be best to take the belt off of Thunder Rosa soon, as she hasn't been nearly as effective as a champion that she was as a challenger.

What do you think about Thunder Rosa's current reign as the AEW Women's World Champion? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh