Is Tony Khan making the same mistake that WWE made with Jey Uso?

Many fans believe that Jey Uso became the victim of an overpush in WWE. After making a transition from a tag team wrestler to a singles star, Triple H pushed The Yeet Man as WWE's top star. While fans initially enjoyed his rise, it all went downhill after he was propelled into the World Title picture this year. An AEW star who is following a career trajectory like Uso is Kyle Fletcher.
Therefore, many argue whether Tony Khan is making the same mistake with Fletcher that WWE made with Main Event Jey? The answer to this is NO! AEW is not making any mistakes by pushing The Protostar as the top name in All Elite Wrestling. Kyle has proved time and time again that he is one of the best wrestlers in pro-wrestling with his incredible bouts against stars like Will Ospreay.
Moreover, the 26-year-old has impressed with his mic skills and character development over the past year. Something that fans always complain about Jey Uso. Additionally, AEW took a good time to focus on Fletcher's mid-card run and even gave him the TNT Championship following an epic feud with Adam Cole and Dustin Rhodes.
Such a decision has given The Protostar enough build to become a strong contender for the AEW World Championship. Meanwhile, Jey Uso's character always struggled to become a credible World Championship material. It led to WWE overpushing the 39-year-old to make him look believable, something that Tony Khan is certainly not doing with Kyle Fletcher at the moment.
Therefore, it can be said that AEW is making the same mistake of over-pushing a former tag team wrestler following a singles breakout moment in the company.
Is Tony Khan making Kyle Fletcher the AEW World Champion at All Out like Jey Uso?
Kyle Fletcher is set to challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at All Out this weekend. Over the past few weeks, The Protostar has called out The Anxious Millennial Cowboy multiple times on Dynamite with a promise to become the AEW World Champion in Toronto. It makes fans wonder if Tony Khan is planning to put the title on Fletcher's shoulder like WWE did with Jey Uso this year.
While Fletcher carries the credibility to carry the World Title in AEW, it is unlikely Tony Khan will pull the trigger on him just now. Hangman Page is having a dominant run as the champion, and fans seem to be enjoying it pretty much. As a result, Khan might plan to put the title on him for several more months.
Meanwhile, The Protostar could give a noteworthy performance in this match to solidify his position in AEW's main event scene. It could lead to a potential world title victory down the line. That said, it will be interesting to see what Khan has in store for this epic showdown at All Out.