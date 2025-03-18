  • home icon
Is WWE already preparing fans for former AEW star's big RAW debut? Exploring possible components

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Mar 18, 2025 05:12 GMT
WWE might introduce a new star in coming weeks [Image Credits: WWE and AEW's X/Twitter]

WWE is seemingly ready to introduce a former AEW star to its universe. Tony Khan released a major star recently, and Triple H will potentially debut him in WWE soon. Rey Fenix is seemingly free from the clutches of AEW after the promotion removed him from their roster page. Now that the latter is allegedly a free agent, he might be getting ready to join the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

Penta, Fenix's teammate and brother, joined the global sports entertainment promotion in January and made his debut against Chad Gable. The former AEW star has won multiple matches in the company. WWE recently aired a vignette of an unknown masked star. Many believe that the vignette teased the arrival of the former AEW International Champion.

Chad Gable might be Rey Fenix's prime target, as the former was disrespectful toward luchador wrestling. The Lucha Bros could team up against American Made in their debut match and kick off their run in a huge way.

WWE star Penta claims he enjoys wrestling with his brother Rey Fenix

Penta and Rey are real-life brothers and have been wrestling together for the majority of their careers. Lucha Bros is one of the top tag teams in the business and has won titles around the world.

While speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion claimed that Rey Fenix is the best wrestler in the world for him.

"I really enjoy both. I team up with my brother. It is very special because he is my real brother. For me, he is the best wrestler in the world. I enjoy. When I am in the corner and my brother is in the ring, I enjoy every move. You know. When I am myself in the ring, its more like Penta. I love the crowd," he said.
It will be interesting to see if the duo will stay together when Rey Fenix arrives in WWE.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
