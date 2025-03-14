WWE drops massive tease for debut of former AEW star on SmackDown

The WWE Universe is currently buzzing in a major way after the company finally confirmed a massive arrival in the works. A special edition of SmackDown is currently going down, and fans were just treated to a surprise, which also reveals unexpected creative changes.

Ad

Penta debuted in World Wrestling Entertainment in January and has taken the company by storm since. His brother, Rey Fenix, was allegedly compelled to remain with AEW as Tony Khan seemingly added injury time to his contract, delaying the WWE debut of The Lucha Brothers.

Rey was originally expected to be out of his AEW deal later this year, but it was recently revealed that the two sides reached an agreement, and word from the Stamford-based company was that the lucha star would debut sometime after the current European tour.

Ad

Trending

The Man of a Thousand Lives is now purportedly headed to the blue brand. On today's blue brand episode from Barcelona, a vignette aired for Rey's upcoming debut.

Expand Tweet

WWE was expected to keep Penta and Rey together, likely on the RAW brand as that's where Zero-Fear has been since his debut. This new SmackDown vignette indicates the former AEW International Champion could be flying solo on Friday nights without his brother, but it's important to note that these plans have not been confirmed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback