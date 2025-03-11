Potential major WWE debut swerve for ex-AEW champion Rey Fenix (Exclusive)

Rey Fenix is free from AEW, according to reports. After going back and forth on the idea of letting the masked grappler go, All Elite Wrestling officials reportedly reached an agreement with him this past week. Now that he is seemingly set to join brother Penta in WWE, Bill Apter has made a bold prediction.

The Man of a Thousand Lives saw his AEW run end in controversy. The Lucha Brothers reportedly tried to leave the company last year to go to WWE, but Khan extended Rey's contract with injury time. Penta debuted with massive momentum in January. Meanwhile, it was believed his brother would not be available until later this year.

The AEW boss reportedly considered Fenix's departure several weeks back. But he finally reached a deal sometime in the last week for the one-time International Champion to exit.

El Zero Miedo is rumored to bring his brother to WWE to reunite The Lucha Brothers on RAW. However, there's also speculation on Rey debuting in Chad Gable's ongoing storyline. After losing to the debuting Penta, American Made's leader went to Mexico to meet a man who would help him defeat lucha libre talents.

Gable returned to RAW this week but denied being the masked attacker who helped The New Day defeat the LWO. On a new episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Senior Editor Bill Apter discussed an idea for Fenix to debut with Gable.

"Well, maybe that's not gonna happen. Maybe Chad Gable. (...) They ran this great vignette with Chad Gable going to see a Wise Man, not Paul Heyman, in Mexico for lucha libre. So, I have a feeling Chad Gable's going to come back as a luchador, and I think, bring Rey Fenix with him," Bill Apter said. [From 4:20 to 4:50]

Fenix is expected to debut for WWE imminently, but it could be after the European tour ends in late March. The 34-year-old issued a statement to fans after news of his departure surfaced this week.

Former AEW star Penta returns to WWE Main Event

Penta recently worked his second match on WWE Main Event. The masked superstar continued his WWE singles winning streak 237 days after his last AEW match.

El Zero Miedo worked Monday's pre-RAW tapings for Main Event, which will air later this week. He defeated Joaquin Wilde. This comes after Penta's Main Event debut in mid-February, where he defeated Grayson Waller.

Penta debuted in WWE with a win over Chad Gable. The multi-time AEW champion defeated Pete Dunne one week later, then made his Royal Rumble debut. He defeated Ludwig Kaiser on the following RAW and then won the rematch over Dunne in mid-February. He closed the month by working a RAW Triple Threat with Dunne and Kaiser, the winner.

