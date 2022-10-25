Former referee Jimmy Korderas commented on the rumors of Triple H being interested in bringing back multi-time world champion CM Punk to WWE.

Reports of Punk and AEW possibly negotiating a buyout on the former's contract have been in the headlines lately. The possibility floated after massive developments occurred from the Brawl Out saga, which saw the former's best friend Ace Steel released by the company a week ago.

Furthermore, rumors of The Second City Saint going back to WWE after the AEW contract buyout have also emerged, even though there might be a potential non-compete clause once his current deal gets bought out.

Speaking on his #ReffinRant on Twitter, Korderas wondered if the prospect of Punk returning to the Stamford-based promotion would be a good idea, especially with Head of Creative Triple H calling the shots and doing so well currently.

“I don’t know if you guys read the Internet and stuff like that, but there’s a big rumor that with all the stuff going on with CM Punk and AEW and he’s trying to find a way out of his contract, WWE would be open to taking him back. I don’t know if that’s a good idea because WWE right now, under the guidance of Triple H, aka Paul Levesque, is doing well. They’re hitting the right notes right now. They’re elevating their product. They’re in a groove," Korderas said.

The former official then said that The Second City Saint is still a valuable commodity despite controversies and perceived locker room tendencies.

Do you need someone who has the reputation of Punk backstage to disrupt what seems to be a good locker room environment right now? I think right now…yes, it would be controversial. It would draw some attention, but at the same time, do you want to take a chance of stirring the pot a little too much?,” he added. [H/T PWMania]

Jimmy Korderas @jimmykorderas #StaySafe In today's #ReffinRant rumours! They say "never say never" in the wrestling business but a certain rumour making the rounds is making me question that & go 🤔 In today's #ReffinRant rumours! They say "never say never" in the wrestling business but a certain rumour making the rounds is making me question that & go 🤔 😉 #StaySafe https://t.co/D53IMq6XZh

Reports of AEW locker room allegedly being "jealous" to former WWE Champion CM Punk

According to Pro Wrestling Torch's Wade Keller, CM Punk's drawing power didn't make him popular enough among the members of the AEW roster as "jealousy" became evident, especially with his reported huge pay.

The locker room's mood became weary after the former WWE Champion wasn't able to exceed expectations thrown at him about bringing AEW to a certain type of attention that they've never felt before.

Time will only tell if the rumors of a contract buyout between Punk and AEW will really materialize in the future.

Do you think CM Punk and AEW will go to terms of a contract buyout? Sound off in the comments section below.

