ROH World Champion Chris Jericho has weighed in with his thoughts on Logan Paul competing for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship despite only wrestling two matches before his match in Saudi Arabia.

Paul held his own against Roman Reigns in the main event of Crown Jewel, with many fans impressed despite his lack of experience. However, he learned the hard way what it's like to be involved in a big-time main event. Paul revealed that he sustained a series of injuries to his right knee during the match, tearing his ACL, MCL, and meniscus.

happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 🏼 torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACLhappened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACLhappened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 👍🏼 https://t.co/3v5tpBABCk

Logan Paul's involvement in WWE has divided the opinions of both wrestlers and wrestling fans since the moment he stepped foot in the ring at WrestleMania 38. But Chris Jericho believes it's just business and good business at that. Here's what he said in a recent interview with Howie Mandel:

"If [other wrestlers] aren’t happy with it, they don’t understand business. The most important thing is selling tickets. That’s the most important thing. I don’t care if it’s Logan Paul, Howie Mandel, or the return of Steve Austin or whatever it may be. It’s stunt-casting. If it works, it’s fine with me." (H/T Fightful)

Jericho even gave out a small piece of advice to Logan, stating that he shouldn't be worrying about people not liking him:

There are always going to be people who are going to be angry that Logan Paul is in wrestling but if it works, you can’t worry about the people who are getting angry because they probably don’t understand. (H/T Fightful)

Chris Jericho will defend his ROH World Championship at AEW Full Gear 2022

"The Ocho" has been in the wrestling business for three decades longer than Logan Paul has. But that hasn't stopped Chris Jericho from being involved in high-profile title matches, with the trend set to continue at AEW Full Gear.

Jericho will defend his ROH World Championship in a four-way match at AEW's final pay-per-view of the year. He will defend his title against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and his stablemate in the Jericho Appreciation Society - Sammy Guevara.

The match will be Jericho's fifth defense of the ROH World Championship, but will arguably be his toughest test to date. Neither Danielson nor Castagnoli have lost a one-on-one contest since their last encounters with "The Ocho."

