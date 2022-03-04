Jade Cargill recalls one-year anniversary of her in-ring AEW debut with NBA legend

Jade Cargill is one of the fastest rising stars in AEW today. In under a year of wrestling professionally, Cargill captured the TBS Championship and will forever go down in history as its inaugural champion.

A year ago today, Jade made her in-ring debut alongside NBA legend Shaquille O'Neil. The duo stepped into the ring against Red Velvet and Cody Rhodes. Cargill took to Twitter to celebrate the one-year reunion.

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill Happy 1 year Anniversary to me. Turn up. Happy 1 year Anniversary to me. Turn up. 🎉

Jade Cargill and Shaq picked up the win over Red Velvet and Cody, despite the NBA legend being put through a table. The duo formed an impressive-looking team, especially with Cargill's height and background in basketball.

Cargill also won Pro Wrestling Illustrated's 2021 Rookie of the Year Award, a testament to how over the star is with fans and observers. It seems that she will eventually end up being a far bigger star if she continues to evolve as a wrestler.

Bryan Danielson recently shared some high praise for Jade Cargill

During an interview on the Masked Man Show, Bryan Danielson praised the prodigy's work ethic and natural talent. Danielson noted how impressed he was that Jade Cargill had only been wrestling for 11 months at the time of the interview.

"In my short time working with her, she works very hard. She…can I say that I’m jealous? [Laughs] In the sense that, she’s been wrestling a little over 10 months, maybe now 11 months, and she comes out with more presence and looks like more of a star than I have ever looked in my entire career. When I work with her too, she’s so athletic and strong and when it’s time to work, she works," said Danielson. (H/T- Fightful)

Jade will take on Tay Conti at Revolution as the multi-talented Brazillian star will try to capture the gold.

So far, Cargill is undefeated, making the stakes incredibly high in this championship showdown. AEW fans will definitely be tuned in this weekend as this massive event takes place on March 6th.

Do you think Jade Cargill will eventually win the AEW Women's World Championship at some point in 2022? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Why does Cody Rhodes get booed? A WWE Hall of Famer offers his take here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman