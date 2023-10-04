Jay White's mystery attacker unveiled, Two ex-WWE stars debut? - 4 ways AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday can beat NXT next week

After Tony Khan announced that AEW Dynamite would take place on Tuesday next week, WWE also loaded up their artillery for NXT to bring down their competition in a big way. Major stars such as John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, and Paul Heyman are set to appear on the show.

While this seems like such a massive star-studded show for Tony Khan and AEW to follow, they will definitely try to pull out all the stops to take on their rival promotion head-to-head.

So, here are some ways in which Tony Khan could overcome the shots fired by Triple H and Shawn Michaels next Tuesday:

#4. Jay White's mystery attacker could be unveiled

Last week on Dynamite, Jay White interrupted the AEW World Champion, MJF, and stood toe-to-toe with him in a promo battle. Later, White was attacked by a group of people in a Devil mask right before the show went off air.

At the WrestleDream pay-per-view, Max claimed that his mask was stolen from his locker room and he was not the attacker.

Several speculations regarding the identity of the mystery attacker have been made. The big revelation about Adam Cole being the attacker could be made next Tuesday to go one-up over WWE NXT. Although Cole is out due to injury, this can be one hell of a surprise planned.

#3. Saraya loses the AEW Women's World Title

Saraya (fka Paige) won the AEW Women's World Title at the All In pay-per-view in front of her massive home crowd at Wembley last month. It was surely a great moment, considering she was forced to retire from WWE back in 2018. The former Divas Champion also successfully defended her title against Toni Storm at the Dynamite Grand Slam a few weeks ago.

The Anti Diva is now set to defend her title against Hikaru Shida next Tuesday, and Khan could pull the trigger on Shida and give her the title a third time for a shock factor and to stay ahead of NXT in terms of surprises.

#2. Mercedes Mone could make her AEW debut

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) is currently signed with NJPW and has been rumored to appear on AEW TV throughout this year. Mone missed both Forbidden Door and All In due to injury.

Meanwhile, if she has recovered now, this would be the best chance to welcome her to the All Elite promotion next Tuesday on Dynamite to compete with the star power of NXT. Moreover, Mone could also confront Saraya to tease their anticipated match in the future.

#1/+. Former WWE star to reunite with Edge by making his surprising debut

Adam Copeland (aka Edge) made his triumphant AEW debut at the WrestleDream pay-per-view. Following the most anticipated arrival, the Rated R Superstar has been announced to work full-time.

Next Tuesday on Dynamite, the WWE Hall of Famer is set to square off against Luchasaurus in his first match on AEW programming.

However, he could be assaulted and outnumbered by Christian Cage and Nick Wayne. To save his former partner in the WWE faction, The Brood, Gangrel could make a surprising appearance to save his long-time friend and make a statement.

Henceforth, it remains to be seen which company will take the cake in terms of ratings when Dynamite and NXT go neck-to-neck next Tuesday.

