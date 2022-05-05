Jeff Hardy wrestles former WWE star on AEW Dynamite; The Young Bucks confront The Hardys

AEW Dynamite kicked off tonight with Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifier match.

Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly had already qualified in their clashes against Tomohiro Ishii and Jungle Boy, respectively. Both were present to support Fish; Cole was on commentary, and O'Reilly stood ringside.

Jeff Hardy had to endure a lot of punishment before landing the Swanton Bomb for the pinfall. He has also qualified for the Owen Hart Tournament featuring Darby Allin. AEW appeared to be teasing their dream match against one another as Darby and Sting watched on from the rafters.

The cinematic foreshadowing continued in the post-match as Cole, Fish, and O'Reilly's Undisputed Elite stablemates, the Young Bucks, made their way down. The face-off between Hardys and the Bucks provoked memories of their ROH feud. The prospect of them coming to blows in AEW erupted the crowd.

Matt and Jeff Hardy continued to rile the crowd, throwing their signature 'delete' chant to the Bucks when they joined Cole, Fish, and O'Reilly.

The Hardys and the Young Bucks have a long history before AEW

Before they made their WWE return at WrestleMania 33, winning the RAW Tag Team Titles as surprise entrants, The Hardys and The Young Bucks immersed themselves in a feud with one another.

The Hardys spent their time feuding with Nick and Matt Jackson after leaving IMPACT Wrestling and joining WWE. The legendary tag team took the ROH Tag Titles from the Bucks, holding the belts until Supercard of Honor, where they dropped the championship one night before capturing the RAW titles.

The two brother duos seem ready to renew their feud at some stage or another. The seeds have already been planted in segments on BTE, and The Hardys have also discussed a canceled cinematic angle that may find its way to AEW. Only time will tell when and how their clash will manifest. Fans will have to stay tuned to All Elite Wrestling.

