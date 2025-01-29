Jeff Jarrett to find backup in 2-time WWE Champion for MJF feud? Possible twist explored

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is currently on a collision course with former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF). The two men had a promo battle sometime earlier that escalated into physicality, which has led viewers to suspect that The Last Outlaw may soon go one-on-one with The Wolf of Wrestling.

However, Friedman is notorious for taking shortcuts against his opponents, which Jarrett could prepare for by having a former WWE Champion and veteran in his corner for their bout—Ric Flair.

Jeff Jarrett displeased MJF greatly earlier this month when he refused the latter's help to become the AEW World Champion in exchange for a future title shot. This led to the two engaging in a vitriolic war of words on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. This exchange ended with Friedman being clobbered by Jarrett and eventually escaping by briefly holding the latter's wife, Karen, hostage.

While Double J will face Claudio Castagnoli this Wednesday for a World Title opportunity against Jon Moxley, MJF's warning from last week could suggest that things are far from over between him and Jarrett.

Since the former WWE legend's present AEW contract is supposedly his last one as a wrestler, Jarrett is likely interested in competing against (and maybe putting over) the Tony Khan-led company's top talent today as he winds down on his career. To reclaim his Triple B, this would include MJF, a former AEW World Champion in the same race as Jarrett.

A win over the other would greatly benefit both stars, suggesting they may soon play a singles match, maybe even at Grand Slam Australia.

MJF will go to any lengths, as he always does, to defeat the Hall of Famer if this bout is booked soon. However, Jarrett could counter The Salt of the Earth's heel strategies by having The Dirtiest Player in The Game as his backup - two-time WWF/E World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy could return to AEW after his departure last year, considering his recent statements regarding his relationship with Tony Khan. This could result in Flair helping Jarrett against MJF, even if the latter ultimately wins over the former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

WWE legend Jeff Jarrett on fan backlash to his AEW World Championship pursuit

AEW has recently heavily promoted Jeff Jarrett on All Elite programming. This has generated some concerns among viewers about the possibility of the company actually crowning The King of The Mountain with the AEW World Championship to cap off his apparent retirement run.

On a recent edition of My World, Jarrett addressed the topic by comparing his pursuit of the World Title with former WWE announcer Jerry Lawler chasing championship gold in the Memphis territory.

It remains to be seen whether Jarrett can beat Claudio Castagnoli this Wednesday and earn the chance to face Jon Moxley.

