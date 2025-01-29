AEW star reveals challenges of World Title pursuit; addresses fan backlash

An AEW star and wrestling veteran announced earlier this year that his sights were set on the company's World Championship. The Tony Khan-led promotion has subsequently heavily featured the talent in question, Jeff Jarrett, on recent television, eliciting mixed responses from a section of viewers.

The Last Outlaw revealed on Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen 2025 that he had signed one final talent contract with All Elite Wrestling and that his resolution for the year was to become the AEW World Champion. He will face Claudio Castagnoli this Wednesday, earning a shot at Jon Moxley's title if he prevails over The Swiss Cyborg.

Since he announced his goal, Jarrett has appeared prominently on All Elite programming with other top stars, leading to speculations regarding and pushback against a potential World Championship run for Double J, which were, however, shut down by a recent report. Addressing fan discussions on the subject on My World, the 57-year-old stated:

“I love the chatter, I love the journalists, I love the reporters. As long as you’re talking about it, it’s all positive. A lot of people may disagree with that, and this and that, the narrative, and it goes on and on. But I just chuckle... I could not help but think, one of my mind of favorite chuckles through the whole thing, and this is the one thing, look, they’re gonna learn when they want to learn or they won’t learn, but hey, he’s talking about, and that he is Jeff, so Jeff is talking about a belt that he will never, ever win. That’s in their mindset.”

Drawing a parallel between his character's present journey with Jerry Lawler's oft-unsuccessful hunt for championship gold in the Memphis territory, Jarrett said:

“The entire premise of Saturday Morning, the highest-rated wrestling show from coast to coast on a territory basis was Memphis, and it was built on a belt that Lawler was never gonna win. How dare they. It’s just crazy, Conrad. It is so silly. But it’s fun. Let them keep chattering. It’s all good,” said Jarrett. [H/T - WrestleTalk]

Jarrett's quest for the All Elite World Title has also pitted him against another former AEW World Champion.

What else does AEW have planned for this week's Dynamite?

The January 29, 2025 edition of AEW Dynamite will air in Huntsville, Alabama. In addition to the singles bout between Claudio Castagnoli and Jeff Jarrett mentioned above, the episode will also feature a one-on-one match between Brian Cage and Will Ospreay and Mercedes Mone's TBS Championship defense against Yuka Sakazaki.

Besides, MJF, who fired off against Jeff Jarrett again before a tense confrontation with Hangman Page last week, is scheduled to speak this Wednesday.

