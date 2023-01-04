Jeff Jarrett receives warning from top AEW star ahead of Dynamite 

Jeff Jarrett's AEW debut was met with mixed-receptions online, but it seems that The Chosen One has already rubbed some locker members the wrong way. In the latest chapter of their heated feud, Anthony Bowens has levied a heavy threat against the veteran.

Last week's AEW Dynamite saw the first clash between The Acclaimed and Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, and in classic Acclaimed fashion, the Tag Team Champions dissed their opponents on the way to the ring. However, by using the real history between Jeff and Karen Jarrett, the duo have seemingly bitten off more than they can chew.

In light of Karen Jarrett's many social media rants, after being upset about the diss, Jeff took to his podcast to set Max Caster straight. However, upon hearing what Jeff Jarrett had to say, Anthony Bowens took to social media to tell the veteran to watch his back.

"I’m not for airing personal stuff on Twitter, but Kurt Angle is the man…and I respect him & his accomplishments way more than I ever will @RealJeffJarrett. I just caught the podcast..if you take any liberties with Caster tomorrow night, there’s gonna be a problem" - Bowens Tweeted.

It's currently unclear whether or not Karen Jarrett's social media statements are a part of a greater storyline or if she's being hurt and upset about the matter. Going into AEW Dynamite, fans will likely find out.

Jeff Jarrett also took a swing at Kurt Angle after finding out about his now-deleted response to the controversy

While AEW is no stranger to controversy and dissent in the locker room, the real-life issues between Kurt Angle and Jeff and Karen Jarrett being drugged up seem to have amped up far-reaching consequences. Caster likely didn't bet on that.

During the recent instalment of his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett addressed Kurt Angle's now-deleted Tweet where he claimed AEW was using his name to get heat.

“Enough is enough. We’re 13 years removed from this and I’m sure Kurt is sick and tired of it because he tweeted and tried to get in AEW business. And that’s why I said I wanted to address this. Kurt Angle, if you think I need your name to get heat after 12 years, you’re delusional,” Jarrett said. (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

Kurt Angle is yet to respond to Jeff Jarrett's claims, but since he deleted his original Tweet, he likely won't do it publicly. Could all of this still be a part of an elaborate storyline, or have the AEW World Champions upset the wrong man?

