"Fake fight that we know is not legitimate" - Jim Cornette blasts recent AEW Dynamite segment

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has weighed in on the recent segment from AEW Dynamite involving Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz attacking the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The bad blood between Chris Jericho, Eddie Kingston and his former Inner Circle teammates reached new heights on the April 6th edition of AEW Dynamite when Jericho's new group was jumped backstage.

After fleeing the building, Kingston, Santana and Ortiz came to the ring to cut a promo, stating that it is "on sight" whenever they see Jericho or his group anywhere. Eddie Kingston went as far as to say he has no problem coming to Daniel Garcia's house since he knows where he lives.

Speaking on the latest episode of the "Jim Cornette Experience," Cornette stated that seeing Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz get involved in "fake fights" is nothing special. He noted that he's a fan of the trio, but fans see these brawls all the time.

“Kingston, Santana and Ortiz, I like Eddie Kingston and we like Santana and Ortiz when they do things they’re allowed to do properly, but now they’re just talking about Jericho and his jobbers," said Cornette. "And it’s after a fake fight that we know is not legitimate, we see this s*** all the time, and then they come out and cut a promo about these idiots.” [3:28:11-3:28:34]

Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz will face Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia and Jake Hager in a trios match on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

This week's AEW Dynamite will feature two huge title matches

Outside of the aforementioned trios match, the upcoming April 13th edition of AEW Dynamite is stacked with exciting matches, including two title bouts.

In his first defense of his newly won ROH World Television Championship, Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki returns to AEW to take on Samoa Joe.

Plus, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus of the Jurassic Express will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of reDRagon.

Elsewhere on the show, Team Taz's Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs will team up to take on Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee. Also, MJF will aim to gain a measure of revenge over the man who handed him his first loss of 2022, Shawn Dean.

