"Years of knowledge and experience" - Jim Cornette weighs in on WWE veteran signing with AEW

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has given his opinion on AEW's recent acquisition of former WWE backstage producer Pat Buck, who joined All Elite Wrestling earlier this month.

Buck was the man who produced several bouts at WrestleMania 38, including the main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. The next day, he left WWE, as he made it clear that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Buck later reportedly signed with All Elite Wrestling as a producer. Buck's first night on the job was the April 13th edition of AEW Dynamite, which was headlined by the ROH Television Championship match between Minoru Suzuki and Samoa Joe.

One person who knows the ins and outs of the backstage environment at wrestling shows is Jim Cornette. He recently spoke on his "Jim Cornette Experience" podcast about how Buck is someone AEW should have tried to sign in the company's earliest days.

"This is the kind of people that Tony [Khan] should have been going after to set his promotion up before he went after any but the key talent," said Cornette. "The key talent like [Chris] Jericho for the name and you know The [Young] Bucks and [Kenny Omega] for their rabid following and whoever, he should have set up an infrastructure first." (41:30-41:57)

Cornette believes that Buck will have a positive impact on AEW TV, given his experience working with WWE

"Veteran producers, trainers, people who have years of knowledge and experience of putting together a show of this magnitude on national cable television," Cornette continued. "That’s who he should have really been going after first, at least he’s getting them now." (42:09-42:29)

Jim Cornette has decades of experience working behind the scenes in professional wrestling

Due to some of his controversial takes, Cornette is a polarizing figure in the wrestling world. But there is no denying how important his influence has been on the wrestling industry.

Cornette was involved in some of the finest rivalries and matches of the 1980s and 1990s. He went on to become a much respected figure in the business for his work.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Jim Cornette interviews Rocky Johnson down in Ohio Valley Wrestling.Rocky served as a trainer for OVW for a short spell back in 2003 Jim Cornette interviews Rocky Johnson down in Ohio Valley Wrestling.Rocky served as a trainer for OVW for a short spell back in 2003 https://t.co/t0NpBZVPvP

After moving off-screen in the late 1990s, Cornette worked as one of the head honchos of Ohio Valley Wrestling, WWE's developmental territory. During his time in OVW, Cornette played a huge part in the development of top stars like Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Randy Orton.

