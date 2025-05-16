Jim Ross’ 5 greatest AEW moments

Jim Ross recently shared an unfortunate update with wrestling fans. The legend revealed on his X/Twitter account that he has been diagnosed with colon cancer, a piece of news that has left his well-wishers worried.

Several wrestling personalities have extended their support to the legendary commentator in this difficult time. Ross is one of the most respected figures in the pro wrestling industry, having carved out an undeniable legacy in the business as a commentator.

After serving as a valuable asset to WWE for decades, JR joined AEW in 2019. The veteran has had his fair share of ups and downs in the Jacksonville-based promotion, but he has managed to entertain the audience with his unique style, regardless.

In this article, let's look at the five best moments of Jim Ross in All Elite Wrestling.

#5. Jim Ross called Sting's debut in AEW

Jim Ross gave his voice to several iconic moments in WWE. Good Ol' JR made countless WWE debuts iconic by calling these moments from his commentary desk.

The 73-year-old was once again at his best when Sting first showed up in AEW in December 2020. The Stinger's debut appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion is widely remembered for Tony Schiavone's "It's Sting" call.

However, many fans may not remember how Jim Ross elevated the legend of The Vigilante with his web of words. The veteran asked the fans to mark down the date of December 2, 2020, as it was the day when The Icon returned to the TNT Network for the first time in 18 years.

Ross beautifully narrated Sting's confrontations with Arn Anderson, Dustin Rhodes, Cody Rhodes, and his soon-to-be protege, Darby Allin, in the ring. While Sting's debut in itself was a monumental occurrence for AEW, the combination of Tony Schiavone and Jim Ross made it even more special.

#4. JR was on the commentary desk when Jon Moxley made his AEW debut

The main event of AEW Double or Nothing 2019 saw Kenny Omega go to war with Chris Jericho. Le Champion emerged victorious in this contest and picked up a microphone immediately after the bout ended.

As Jericho demanded the applause of the crowd, the camera shifted towards a debuting Jon Moxley, who rushed towards the ring with only chaos in his mind. As The One True King descended the arena stairs, Jim Ross created magic on the microphone.

The former WWE personality displayed passion in his voice while introducing Jon Moxley, which helped cement The Death Rider as a serious threat. JR used the word "deployed" to describe Moxley's sudden appearance, implying that he was in the MGM Grand Garden Arena to cause destruction.

The iconic commentator did a great job in describing the tension in the air when The One True King confronted his arch-rival in Chris Jericho. Jim Ross also used his signature "Good God" catchphrase when Moxley threw Kenny Omega off a pile of Casino Chips.

#3. Jim Ross was present during the iconic ending of All Out 2021

The main event of All Out 2021 witnessed an intense AEW World Title bout between Kenny Omega and Christian Cage. While The Best Bout Machine emerged victorious in this contest, the night was far from over for the loud Chicago crowd.

A few moments after the bout, Adam Cole shocked the world by making his AEW debut. The surprises were not over yet, as Bryan Danielson came out a few minutes later, much to the delight of the fans in attendance.

Good Ol' JR added to the incredible atmosphere with his commentary. Jim Ross welcomed The Panama Playboy into AEW with the latter's signature "Bay-Bay" catchphrase. The excitement in JR's voice certainly helped in establishing Cole as a significant addition to the roster.

The veteran commentator's happiness knew no bounds when Bryan Danielson appeared on the scene a few moments later. Ross naturally yelled "Oh My God" as the former WWE Champion appeared in front of the Chicago fans.

Interestingly, Jim Ross was the first one to re-introduce The American Dragon as "Bryan Danielson", a name that he had not used in nearly a decade. JR mentioned how the rafters were shaking with Danielson's arrival, displaying how impactful his debut was.

#2. JR reacted to Jon Moxley choking out Bryan Danielson

At All Out 2024, Bryan Danielson defeated Jack Perry to retain his AEW World Championship. After the contest, The Patriarchy attacked The American Dragon, only for The Blackpool Combat Club to make the save.

In a shocking turn of events, Claudio Castagnoli turned his back on Danielson by nailing him with an uppercut. What followed was one of the most heinous acts in AEW history, as Jon Moxley pulled out a plastic bag to choke out Bryan Danielson.

It was one of the most important heel turns in the promotion's history, and Jim Ross did the moment justice with his commentary. The commentator seemed visibly disgusted as the assault on The American Dragon unfolded before his very eyes.

The whole commentary panel did a marvelous job in calling this moment. JR, in particular, seemed appalled by Moxley's actions, wanting The One True King to let go of his former ally.

JR could not come up with an explanation for The Death Riders' actions. The veteran sighed several times during his narration of the incident, feeling helpless that he couldn't help out Bryan Danielson, who was gasping for air.

JR said there was no place for "plastic bags" in pro wrestling, reiterating that Jon Moxley had taken things too far. It was one of the best nights for the AEW commentary team as a whole, as they helped sell the effects of Moxley's actions to perfection.

#1. Jim Ross made his AEW return after defeating skin cancer in 2021

In October 2021, Jim Ross announced that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer. The legendary commentator underwent radiotherapy to treat the condition, which kept him away from AEW for a while.

In the December 29, 2021, episode of AEW Dynamite, The Man Under the Black Hat finally made his return to the commentary booth. The 73-year-old veteran came out to a roaring ovation from the Florida audience, who were delighted to see him healthy.

Excalibur and Tony Schiavone made this moment special by cordially welcoming The Voice of Wrestling back where he belonged. The two personalities did a great job of putting over their senior commentator.

Jim Ross was equally ecstatic at getting such a pop in his return to AEW. Good Ol' JR stated that he was glad to be back with his family, as he officially welcomed the viewers around the world to AEW Dynamite.

