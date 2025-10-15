  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • John Cena's final match could still be with a current AEW star; but it's not Edge!

John Cena's final match could still be with a current AEW star; but it's not Edge!

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 15, 2025 10:09 GMT
The Last Real Champion John Cena (Images via WWE
The Last Real Champion John Cena (Images via WWE's Official Website)

John Cena only has 4 dates left on his retirement tour now following his generational match with AJ Styles at Crown Jewel last week. His final match is set to take place on Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13th. The opponent for his final match hasn't been announced yet.

Ad

Many believe that after Edge's AEW contract expires, he could immediately return to WWE to be Cena's final opponent. However, there is a chance Cena could face his long time rival Chris Jericho in his final match instead.

Fans have been speculating that Edge will be Cena's final match

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) recently said that he's leaving AEW on an episode of Dynamite few weeks ago. While his contract with the company is set to expire this month, there has been no confirmation regarding the same.Despite this, there still might be hope as pro wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently gave a major update.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo podcast, he revealed that he had heard rumours of John Cena contacting representatives from AEW. This made many fans believe that Edge could come back to WWE for a one-off appearance for Cena's final match. However, no confirmation has been received on this topic from either sides.

Chris Jericho's AEW contract is set to expire soon

Chris Jericho hasn't made an appearance on AEW programming since April of this year. It has also been reported multiple times that the Demo God's AEW contract is going to expire in December of this year.

Ad

Jericho has been dropping multiple hints of him leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion when his contract expires. WWE has also been teasing his return by name-dropping him on commentary and social media. Many believe that he will immediately join WWE after his contract with AEW ends.

Chris Jericho could face John Cena in his final match

After his AEW contract expires, Jericho could join WWE and make a surprise appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event. He could challenge the Last Real Champion to an impromptu match at the show and be a part of his retirement tour.

Jericho could face John Cena in his final WWE match and beat him to start off his new run in the company. He could boast that he beat Cena in his retirement match and use it to kickstart his run in the company as a heel. While this still seems to be a distant possibility, it would be exciting to see if it actually happens.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Ishan Dubey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications