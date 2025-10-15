John Cena's final match could still be with a current AEW star; but it's not Edge!

John Cena only has 4 dates left on his retirement tour now following his generational match with AJ Styles at Crown Jewel last week. His final match is set to take place on Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13th. The opponent for his final match hasn't been announced yet.Many believe that after Edge's AEW contract expires, he could immediately return to WWE to be Cena's final opponent. However, there is a chance Cena could face his long time rival Chris Jericho in his final match instead.Fans have been speculating that Edge will be Cena's final matchAdam Copeland (fka Edge) recently said that he's leaving AEW on an episode of Dynamite few weeks ago. While his contract with the company is set to expire this month, there has been no confirmation regarding the same.Despite this, there still might be hope as pro wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently gave a major update. While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo podcast, he revealed that he had heard rumours of John Cena contacting representatives from AEW. This made many fans believe that Edge could come back to WWE for a one-off appearance for Cena's final match. However, no confirmation has been received on this topic from either sides. Chris Jericho's AEW contract is set to expire soonChris Jericho hasn't made an appearance on AEW programming since April of this year. It has also been reported multiple times that the Demo God's AEW contract is going to expire in December of this year.Jericho has been dropping multiple hints of him leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion when his contract expires. WWE has also been teasing his return by name-dropping him on commentary and social media. Many believe that he will immediately join WWE after his contract with AEW ends.Chris Jericho could face John Cena in his final matchAfter his AEW contract expires, Jericho could join WWE and make a surprise appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event. He could challenge the Last Real Champion to an impromptu match at the show and be a part of his retirement tour.Jericho could face John Cena in his final WWE match and beat him to start off his new run in the company. He could boast that he beat Cena in his retirement match and use it to kickstart his run in the company as a heel. While this still seems to be a distant possibility, it would be exciting to see if it actually happens.