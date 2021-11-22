5 matches we could see if John Morrison debuts in AEW

John Morrison was recently released from WWE and could find his way to AEW as many other wrestlers have. The wrestler might not be twenty years old anymore, but he is far from being out of steam.

John Hennigan (his real life name) has gone by John Morrison in WWE, but might debut as Johnny Dynamite or even Rampage in AEW.

His final run was unfortunately not very good, and he spent the remainder of it as a part of a team or as a goon for the Miz.

John Morrison is a brilliant singles wrestler and has had some amazing work with WWE so it's a shame he didn't have a good solo run. All of that could undoubtedly change with a strong re-launch in All Elite Wrestling.

Morrison has years of experience and even if he ends up making sporadic appearances like Billy Gunn, his expertise will only help AEW in the long run. John Morrison's style and swagger would be a welcome addition to the promotion, and there are many wrestlers who could learn from him.

This list will explore a few possible matches we could see if John Morrison ever debuted at AEW and the many directions he could take.

5. John Morrison vs Christian Cage

Christian Cage debuted in AEW in March 2021 and has since beaten Kenny Omega and worked hard at earning every shot he gets. He's currently held up defending and working with Jungle Boy. Cage is a good team player but has done some excellent singles work.

Both Cage and John Morrison shared time in IMPACT Wrestling as well as WWE. They've crossed paths a few times but never had a feud that involved both wrestlers. It would be interesting to see them cross paths in AEW and have a few matches against each other.

Cage has been a babyface for his time at AEW so John Morrison could run interference and attack him. The last notable time they squared off was in 2011 and back then, Cage was the bad guy. Both men are now far more experienced and could push each other to their limits.

John Morrison could also team up with Cage and form a new team. Both veterans have wrestling styles that are fast and explosive. The options are endless and it's a shame that they've never really had a good feud together.

