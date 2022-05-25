5 dream matches for Johnny Elite in AEW

Johnny Elite made his surprise debut in All Elite Wrestling on last week's "Wildcard Wednesday" edition of Dynamite. Formerly known as John Morrison in WWE, he entered as the "Joker" in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament against ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe.

The former Intercontinental Champion was released from his WWE contract in November 2021. He spent two years during this run in the company where he primarily appeared as The Miz's partner.

Considering Joe and Johnny were in WWE at the same time, it's pretty astonishing that they have never clashed in singles competition. After a highly competitive bout, the Samoan Submission Machine won with his patented Muscle Buster finisher. While it was exciting to see Johnny Elite return to television, a PWInsider report suggests that this could just be a one-off appearance for the time being.

If the door is still open for him to make future appearances for AEW, here are 5 opponents we would love to see face America's Moist Wanted.

#5. Johnny Elite vs. Darby Allin

John Morrison has been wowing wrestling fans with his high-flying abilities and parkour skills for nearly two decades. Darby Allin is this generation's daredevil star performer.

The two wrestlers could potentially have excellent chemistry in the ring. Johnny is a veteran at this point who could mentor the younger wrestlers in AEW. Allin would definitely benefit from working with him. A match between the two stars could easily produce high-octane action. The Coffin Drop vs. Starship Pain is an intriguing battle of high risk finishers as well.

#4. Johnny Elite vs. Rey Fenix

Johnny Elite and Rey Fenix share a long history through multiple promotions. The Prince of Parkour did battle with the masked wrestler on Lucha Underground. They then revisited their rivalry in IMPACT Wrestling, this time for the World Title.

The two stars are no strangers to each other in the ring and are guaranteed to produce a killer match in AEW. The potential dream bout could be filled with jaw-dropping moves at a breakneck pace. Rey Fenix has grown in stature since joining Tony Khan's promotion. Even winning the AEW Tag Team Championships with his brother, the now Penta Oscuro.

He will definitely be a tougher challenge for the former Intercontinental Champion than in previous bouts. But the wily veteran may have a few tricks up his sleeve.

#3. Johnny Elite vs. MJF

MJF is one of AEW's top heels and reminds some of John Morrison's long-time partner, The Miz. As a younger, more obnoxious version of the A-Lister, Maxwell Jacob Friedman could be a great foil for the veteran.

While 42-year-old might do more athletic maneuvers in the ring than the Long Island Loudmouth, MJF trumps the veteran in the promo department. This could be an opportune moment for the Salt of the Earth to get some experience against a new style.

If MJF's career pans out in any way like The Miz, he has a great future ahead of him. Johnny Elite might take a liking to the young star and offer to give him the rub on his way to superstardom.

#2. Johnny Elite vs. Adam Cole

Combat Wrestling Union @life_news4 While speaking to MuscleManMalcolm on Zicky Dice's Outlandish Paradise, Taya Valkyrie would name Britt Baker & Adam Cole as mixed tag team opponents her & John Morrison would want to face one day. While speaking to MuscleManMalcolm on Zicky Dice's Outlandish Paradise, Taya Valkyrie would name Britt Baker & Adam Cole as mixed tag team opponents her & John Morrison would want to face one day. https://t.co/hP6qbGpOJT

Earlier this year, former WWE star Taya Valkyrie shared pictures from Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green's wedding. One of the most interesting photos featured her, alongside her husband John Morrison and AEW couple Britt Baker and Adam Cole.

During a recent interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, she revealed that she'd like to face the pair in a mixed tag-team match alongside her husband Johnny Elite.

“Britt Baker and Adam Cole. We’ve never — I’ve wrestled Britt one time in like a multi-man. I don’t think John and Adam Cole have ever wrestled. John’s never wrestled Britt, and I’ve never wrestled Adam Cole. So there you go. Why not?” - Taya Valkyrie said (H/T: WrestleTalk).

Johnny Drip Drip never crossed paths with Adam Cole in WWE. Johnny spent his time on the main roster, as the latter stayed in NXT. This dream match could finally come to fruition in AEW. Both performers have been compared to Shawn Michaels at different points in their careers. Fans can expect a potential match of the year candidate if given the chance.

#1. Johnny Elite vs. CM Punk

Johnny Elite (then known as Johnny Nitro) and CM Punk were once lead performers in WWE's reboot of ECW back in 2007. The two wrestlers had a series of matches for the ECW Championship that summer. Proving they could carry the torch for the fledgling brand.

They have since gone on to become household names in pro-wrestling and have achieved multiple accolades in the business. Now the two are grizzled veterans re-establishing their careers post-WWE once again. A contest between the two would surely tear the house down all these years later.

