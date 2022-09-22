5 potential reasons why Jon Moxley won the AEW World Championship on Dynamite: Grand Slam

Part one of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2022 is in the history books now. The event was fast-paced and featured five great matches on the card. The event saw the crowning of several new champions and the surprise debut of former WWE superstar Paige in AEW.

MJF was also present on the show, where he brawled with Wheeler Yuta and attacked Tony Schiavone, part two of the event will air on Friday night's Rampage.

The show opened with Chris Jericho beating Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship. We also witnessed the Acclaimed succeeding in capturing Tag Team Gold. The main event saw Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley squaring off for the AEW World Championship, which the latter won.

There can be many reasons why AEW decided to have Moxley win the title again. Here, we will discuss 5 of those potential reasons why Jon Moxley won the AEW World Championship:

#5. Tony Khan is planning CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley III

CM Punk and Jon Moxley

The saga between Punk and Moxley started when the former was injured and unable to compete. When Punk was gone, Moxley became the interim World Champion at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Last month, Punk returned to confront Moxley, who set up a match between the two on the August 24 episode of Dynamite.

Jon Moxley defeated Punk in a quick fashion. A rematch was set up for All Out, where Punk defeated Moxley to become the new champion. However, after Punk's injury and due to involvement in the backstage brawl that took place after the post-pay-per-view media scrum, Punk was suspended from AEW, and he was stripped of the title.

A tournament was announced by Tony Khan on the following episode of Dynamite to crown the New AEW World Champion.

The tournament finals took place at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite, where Moxley regained the title after defeating his fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Bryan Danielson.

As per the rumors, The Purveyor of Violence could be given the title because AEW wants to continue this rivalry when Punk returns from his injury.

Congratulations to the first ever 3 time @AEW World Champion @JonMoxley, winner of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions tonight on #AEWDynamite

#4. Tony Khan wanted Jon Moxley to be the first ever 3x AEW World Champion

Jon Moxley's AEW debut took place back in 2019 at the company's first-ever pay-per-view event, Double Or Nothing. The following year, he defeated Chris Jericho to become the second AEW World Champion. He would later lose it to Kenny Omega.

But earlier this year, when Punk got injured, Moxley became the Interim World Champion at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Last month, he defeated Punk to solidify his reign as the AEW World Champion. He would lose it to Punk at the All Out pay-per-view. Again, Punk was injured and vacated the title.

Moxley once again captured the title at Dynamite: Grand Slam against Bryan Danielson. It is possible that Tony Khan wanted Moxley to have the best legacy in AEW and crowned him the World Champion.

#3. His reward for being there when needed

Jon Moxley signed with AEW in 2019

Jon Moxley has always been a company guy. He has been consistent with his performances and contributions towards the company ever since his debut in 2019. He has continuously delivered on the expectations of the fans.

The Purveyor of Violence never demands the attention that other stars in his position usually do. He has always stood up for the company whenever needed.





Congrats to Mox on num 3

Moxley was recently rumored to be going on a vacation after his loss to CM Punk at All Out pay-per-view. But things didn't go as planned since Punk had to vacate the World Title due to his injury.

The former WWE Superstar reportedly canceled his vacation and participated in the World Championship tournament. His winning the title could be a rewarding gesture from the company for him.

#2. AEW wanted to set up Jon Moxley vs. MJF

On the June 1st episode of Dynamite, MJF grabbed a live mic and cut a shot promo on AEW and Tony Khan. He demanded from Khan that he should be booked better.

The Salt of the Earth even went on to call Khan a mark. AEW cut his mic, and he hasn't been seen since then until the All Out pay-per-view. MJF returned as the disguised joker entrant and won the Casino Ladder match.

He would later confront CM Punk to close the show. He also closely watched the match between Danielson and Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Grand Slam.

The decision to crown Moxley as the new champ could set up a rivalry between him and MJF.

#1. It could lead to a heel turn for Bryan Danielson

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson

The main event of Wednesday night's Dynamite: Grand Slam was a hard-hitting bout between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. The two Blackpool Combat Club members gave everything they had to win the match.

The match was very balanced, and both the stars took great offense. Finally, Moxley got the last laugh and became the new AEW World Champion.

There is a high possibility that it was not the end of a story but the beginning of one. This loss could develop a sense of jealousy in Danielson.

The American Dragon could start to behave strangely, and the final page in the story could be him turning on the BCC. This could spark a feud between the two team members. The story arc could make up for must-watch television.

