Jon Moxley is better than Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at ONE thing the WWE duo may never master

Jon Moxley, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins were known as The Shield in WWE and are considered one of the greatest factions in wrestling history. However, Moxley may have the upper hand in some aspects of the industry when compared to his two former stablemates.

In 2019, Jon Moxley shocked the world after he left WWE to join AEW. He is currently in his fourth reign as AEW World Champion and has dominated the main event scene of the company for the past couple of years.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins also continue to grow as singles stars in WWE, with multiple World Titles between them. The fans often compare the success of all three former Shield members in professional wrestling, and Moxley is certainly the best in some areas.

#3. Expertise in Death Matches

Jon Moxley had some brutal matches even before signing with WWE, as he competed in promotions like CZW. After leaving the sports entertainment giant, Moxley has truly been able to show the world what he's capable of when it comes to doing death matches and engaging in violent spots.

In AEW, Moxley has had some of the most brutal matchups that have ever been shown to a mainstream audience.

Moxley's most recent match at this week's AEW Dynamite was a prime example of his expertise in violence. He successfully defended his AEW World Title against Cope in a brutal street fight. During the match, Moxley was slammed onto the deadly nail-filled spike.

#2. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins would most likely never be allowed to do Death Matches

WWE has some strict rules when it comes to having extreme matches. The promotion rarely books exceptionally violent matches, with the most recent being the Unsanctioned Match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

When it comes to Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, WWE may never allow the two stars to compete in such matches due to them being two of the biggest stars of the company.

Realistically, even if WWE did allow a Death Match, the two stars would never get the green light to go to the extreme lengths Moxley does during his matches.

#1. Jon Moxley has embraced this style

It has been clear for the past couple of years that Jon Moxley leans more towards brawling and extreme types of matches. The veteran has also been called out many times over his dangerous spots in AEW, but Moxley seems unbothered.

The AEW World Champion has truly embraced this style of wrestling and will seemingly do this for the rest of his career.

This means Moxley will always stand out against his Shield brothers, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. It also makes his potential WWE return unlikely, as the product traditionally doesn't allow the type of brutality he embraces in his matches.

We will have to wait and see if Jon Moxley loses the AEW World Championship to Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty.

