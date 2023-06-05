Jon Moxley ending WWE legend's 26-year career would make him the most despicable heel in AEW

Jon Moxley is one of the biggest names in AEW, and despite currently being a heel, many fans still cheer him. However, if he brutally ended the career of the legendary Goldberg, many might finally accept him as a villain.

Goldberg's monumental career will likely come to an end this year, and as such, the legend will try to either pass the torch or put over a massive star. Similarly to Brock Lesnar ending Undertaker's WrestleMania streak, having Moxley end the WCW legend's career will give him a much-needed edge.

However, the WCW legend has picked up a ton of heat over the past few years, and retiring him could ironically have the opposite effect on Jon Moxley and turn him into an even bigger babyface.

Goldberg's AEW signing has yet to be announced, but many fans online seem to be sure it could be a sure thing. However, Moxley has already clarified his intentions to wrestle more in NJPW.

Bully Ray believes that Jon Moxley mistakenly cut a babyface promo before AEW Double or Nothing

Going into their feud with The Elite, the Blackpool Combat Club was positioned as major heels and pushed Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to their limits. However, before their Anarchy at the Arena match, Jon Moxley cut a well-received promo that had some wondering if he would turn babyface.

According to the veteran on an episode of Busted Open Radio, while the promo was strong, it didn't make him want to see The Blackpool Combat Club lose.

"Last night [on Dynamite] Jon Moxley cut a very strong promo in the middle of the show where I did not find myself wanting to see the BCC lose or the babyfaces win. It was a strong promo. Almost like a babyface-esque promo," Bully Ray said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The BCC seems to be enjoying a lot of momentum at this stage and even picked up a victory during last week's AEW Dynamite. With Bryan Danielson teasing a solo angle for Forbidden Door II, or could the rest of the faction go after the Tag or Trios Championships? Only time will tell.

