AEW star Jon Moxley addresses his NJPW future after stunning return

AEW star Jon Moxley made a stunning return to NJPW Dominion, marking his first appearance in Japan since February 2020. Despite a losing effort in a tag team match alongside Shota Umino and Claudio Castagnoli, Moxley used the opportunity to address his future in NJPW.

Following the hard-hitting match against the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champions. Taking the microphone, Moxley addressed the crowd and sent a clear message about Bryan Danielson's desire to face Okada at the Forbidden Door. However, it was his post-match comments that turned heads.

In a backstage interview following the match, Jon Moxley made it clear that his return was not a one-off occurrence. Expressing his excitement about being back in Japan, he reassured fans that he intends to wrestle there again in the future.

"I am so goddamn glad to be back in Japan. I want to wrestle [in Japan] again... I've got plans. I've got a f**king resident card now. I will come back whenever the f**k I want," Moxley said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

Moxley has sporadically competed for NJPW since his departure from WWE in 2019. He made an impressive debut by winning the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship from Juice Robinson in his first match with the company. Additionally, he has also participated in the G1 Climax tournament.

With Moxley's return to NJPW and his continued success in AEW and ROH, fans can anticipate thrilling performances from the him in the coming months.

Jon Moxley's status for AEW Collision

It appears that Jon Moxley will not be present for the debut episode of AEW Collision. With the highly anticipated show approaching, details are emerging about the featured superstars.

Unfortunately, it seems that former world champion Jon Moxley might not make it to the United Center in Chicago. Independent promotion Wrestling Revolver announced their event, 'Wrestling Revolver and the Ring of Destiny,' also happening on June 17, revealing that Moxley is part of their lineup. A promotional poster shared on Wrestling Revolver's Twitter confirmed the former AEW World Champion's appearance.

The event is set to premiere on June 17, AEW Collision is expected to showcase top talents from the promotion. While CM Punk's reported return steals the spotlight, fans have been eagerly anticipating other appearances as well.

