Jon Moxley could finally take his planned vacation if 4-time WWE Champion returns to AEW

One of the biggest running jokes surrounding AEW right now is will Jon Moxley ever get to take the vacation he planned months ago? However, if a former WWE Champion returns to the company, he might get the time off he wanted.

The star in question is his Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Bryan Danielson, who has been off TV since his loss to MJF at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 5th.

Danielson is getting the time off that Moxley wanted back in September 2022. He was meant to take some time off after the All Out pay-per-view. But due to the "Brawl Out" incident blowing up, any arranged plans that Mox had were put on hold, causing his vacation to be delayed in order to help AEW regain some stability.

Jon Moxley just transitioned into a non-title feud with Hangman Page.

The man keeps grinding and is never truly getting his vacation, haha.

But why should Bryan Danielson be the one to beat Jon Moxley? Since William Regal left the company, the Blackpool Combat Club has become a lot more unhinged. However, Bryan Danielson has gone the opposite way and become more of a fan favorite by the week.

When Danielson comes back into the fold and sees how far the BCC has fallen to the dark side, he will want to bring the group he helped form with William Regal back to the greatness it was destined for.

A big win over Jon Moxley could almost make Bryan Danielson the new leader of the group, and with the fact that Bryan has never beaten Mox in AEW, it would be the perfect way to send the former World Champion off into the sunset.

Jon Moxley will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

The first set of enemies that the Blackpool Combat Club has made since becoming more villainous than ever is The Dark Order. On the March 15th edition of Dynamite, the BCC defeated Hangman Page, Evil Uno and a returning Stu Grayson.

However, a brawl between the two groups later on in the night led to Evil Uno being sent to the hospital, this angered Stu Grayson so much that he requested a match with Jon Moxley for this week's episode of Dynamite.

It will be the first time in Stu Grayson's career that he will be in a one-on-one contest on national television, something he revealed on social media earlier this week.

