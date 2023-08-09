Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) was once pitched to join an entertaining faction before The Shield

AEW star Jon Moxley is known to be one of the most sadistic men on the planet. Ever since making his move to AEW, the former Shield member has been involved in very physical matches that involve blood and a lot of violence and his aura naturally has some of the wrestlers scared.

However, things could have been very different if Heath Slater would have gotten his way. Heath was the part of a group known as 3MB, which also had Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal, two former WWE Champions.

Slater revealed that when pitching for who to be in the group, one of the names he had in his mind was none other than Jon Moxley. He spoke on the Such Good Shoot podcast where he said:

"I’ve been a one man band. Let me have a band.’ They’re just like, ‘Oh, who are you thinking?’ I pitch [Dean] Ambrose, Fandango, and EC3. And this is before any of them are on TV. Fandango and EC3 were on NXT season three or something. So I pitch for those three. And then they were like, ‘Okay, let me get back with you.’ And this is Michael Hayes the whole time I’m talking with. The month goes by — nothing. You know, like, ‘Hey, baby, what the hell, man? I need this band!” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

WWE finally went with Mahal and McIntyre to be a part of 3MB and they were nothing more than a comedy stable. They were involved in a lot of squash matches. To their credit, the three men went on to have respectable careers.

Drew McIntrye left WWE and made a name for himself before becoming the WWE Champion while Jinder Mahal also had a respectable run as WWE Champion. Slater, to his credit, continues to be a big part of Impact Wrestling and also on the independent circuit.

Jon Moxley paid tribute to Seth Rollins on AEW Rampage

Jon Moxley seemingly appeared to pay tribute to his former Shield brethren Seth Rollins on last week's AEW Rampage. The Blackpool Combat Club took on the Best Friends in a parking lot match and it turned out to be a bloody affair.

Toward the end of the match, Moxley hit Trent Beretta with a curb stomp on a car window, which then allowed Claudio Castagnoli to pick up the win.

It is clear to see that Jon Moxley still views Seth Rollins as a dear friend and has not forgotten the good times they had together in WWE.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here