We are just a few days away from AEW's biggest PPV of the summer, All In: Texas. The show's lineup has shaped up to be one of the most dynamic and star-studded in the company's history, featuring several marquee bouts. The results of these matches could change the landscape of Tony Khan's promotion as it heads into the future.

Amid the many blockbuster matches on the card, the show will also feature the return of the popular Casino Gauntlet stipulation, which guarantees its winner a future World Title shot. The women's Casino Gauntlet match, in particular, has piqued the interest of many, considering the plethora of talent AEW boasts in its women's division. However, one star who could shock fans during the women's casino gauntlet match is Jon Moxley. The Purveyor of Violence could force Death Riders' enforcer, Marina Shafir, to sacrifice herself for another top star to win and get fully recruited into Moxley's faction.

In the past few weeks, Wheeler Yuta has been seen actively pursuing Kris Statlander to join the Death Riders. Statlander, who has shown restraint towards joining the faction, recently took advantage of an opening created by Yuta and Shafir, which helped her win her spot as one of the competitors in the women's Casino Gauntlet match.

At All In, there is a possibility that Marina Shafir and Statlander could be the final 2 women in the Gauntlet match, and Moxley could order Shafir to lie down for Statlander to get the win and thereby get revealed as a new member of Death Riders.

Although this is certainly possible, it is purely speculation, and we'll have to wait and see what happens at All In.

Kris Statlander was recently crowned champion outside AEW

Kris Statlander recently made her Pro Wrestling EVE debut in London in an EVE International title match against champion Anita Vaughan. In a sudden turn of events, Statlander came out victorious.

Fellow AEW star Will Ospreay even took to X to congratulate Statlander.

"AND NEWWWWW!!! EVE International Champion @callmekrisstat @ProWrestlingEVE," wrote Ospreay.

While the result was a shock to fans, the match in itself was being touted as a spectacular watch and further builds momentum for Statlander ahead of All In.

