Jon Moxley to kick out Death Riders member after AEW star refuses to work with him? Exploring the possibility

The Death Riders are a menace to the AEW locker room. Led by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, the heel faction, apart from him, consists of Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and Pac. They were born from the embers of Blackpool Combat Club and are All Elite Wrestling's biggest villains.

Moxley and Co. are seemingly considering adding new members. Wheeler Yuta and The Purveyor of Violence recently approached former AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander, seemingly intending to recruit her. It can't be said if the 29-year-old will join this faction, but Tony Khan might have something unexpected planned.

In the coming weeks or months, the former Dean Ambrose could kick Yuta out of the group just to work with Statlander. She has a history with Wheeler Yuta. Both wrestlers were once members of the now-defunct Best Friends faction alongside Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, and Orange Cassidy.

In 2022, the former ROH Pure Champion left the faction and joined the Blackpool Combat Club. This was seen as a huge betrayal, and it seems like Statlander has not forgotten this.

Statlander might refuse to work with Moxley due to her history with Yuta. Hence, there is a strong possibility that The Purveyor of Violence will kick the 28-year-old out of the Death Riders just because he wants to work with the former AEW TBS Champion.

WWE star Karrion Kross wants Jon Moxley back in the Stamford-based company

Karrion Kross and Jon Moxley are seemingly good friends. The latter was once a massive star in WWE, and Kross hopes he returns someday. Additionally, he wants to have a match with the AEW champion.

On a recent episode of the Battleground Podcast, Kross spoke candidly on this topic.

"I do hope one day. I do hope one day that he does come back to WWE because I think it would be insane. I think it would be insane, and I would love to compete with him here. I would love to compete with him here so we can finish what we started. That's what I will say." said Kross. [H/T: The Takedown on SI]

Many WWE fans miss Jon Moxley and want him to return to the Stamford-based company. Only time will tell what the future holds for him.

